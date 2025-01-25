PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 189.56% YOY, profit at ₹9.15 crore and revenue at ₹36.24 crore

Published25 Jan 2025, 11:50 AM IST
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Q3 Results 2025:PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 103.82% & the profit increased by 189.56% YoY. Profit at 9.15 crore and revenue at 36.24 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 57.98% and the profit increased by 79.76%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2% q-o-q & increased by 30.77% Y-o-Y.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 67.5% q-o-q & increased by 179.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.83 for Q3 which increased by 169.21% Y-o-Y.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery has delivered -0.9% return in the last 1 week, 95.61% return in last 6 months and 7.69% YTD return.

Currently the PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery has a market cap of 1471.95 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1516.75 & 438.5 respectively.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue36.2422.94+57.98%17.78+103.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.510.5+2%0.39+30.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.160.11+45.45%0.09+77.78%
Total Operating Expense24.816.11+53.94%13.68+81.29%
Operating Income11.446.83+67.5%4.1+179.02%
Net Income Before Taxes12.266.91+77.42%4.22+190.52%
Net Income9.155.09+79.76%3.16+189.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.835.14+71.79%3.28+169.21%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹9.15Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹36.24Cr

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 11:50 AM IST
