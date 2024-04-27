PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 69.77% YOY

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Q4 Results Live : PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 116.93% & the profit increased by 69.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 13.51% and the profit decreased by 25.71%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.25% q-o-q & increased by 75.91% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 24.46% q-o-q & increased by 74.95% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.44 for Q4 which decreased by 18.8% Y-o-Y.
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery has delivered 2.68% return in the last 1 week, 87.38% return in last 6 months and 21.86% YTD return.
Currently the PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery has a market cap of ₹548.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹700.55 & ₹110 respectively.
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|15.38
|17.78
|-13.51%
|7.09
|+116.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.48
|0.39
|+22.25%
|0.27
|+75.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.09
|0.09
|+8.53%
|0.07
|+34.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|12.28
|13.68
|-10.22%
|5.32
|+130.91%
|Operating Income
|3.1
|4.1
|-24.46%
|1.77
|+74.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.12
|4.22
|-25.95%
|1.88
|+66.23%
|Net Income
|2.35
|3.16
|-25.71%
|1.38
|+69.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.44
|3.28
|-25.62%
|3.01
|-18.8%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.35Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹15.38Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!