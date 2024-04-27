Hello User
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 69.77% YOY

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 69.77% YOY

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 116.93% YoY & profit increased by 69.77% YoY

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Q4 Results Live

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Q4 Results Live : PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 116.93% & the profit increased by 69.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 13.51% and the profit decreased by 25.71%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.25% q-o-q & increased by 75.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 24.46% q-o-q & increased by 74.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.44 for Q4 which decreased by 18.8% Y-o-Y.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery has delivered 2.68% return in the last 1 week, 87.38% return in last 6 months and 21.86% YTD return.

Currently the PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery has a market cap of 548.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of 700.55 & 110 respectively.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue15.3817.78-13.51%7.09+116.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.480.39+22.25%0.27+75.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.090.09+8.53%0.07+34.44%
Total Operating Expense12.2813.68-10.22%5.32+130.91%
Operating Income3.14.1-24.46%1.77+74.95%
Net Income Before Taxes3.124.22-25.95%1.88+66.23%
Net Income2.353.16-25.71%1.38+69.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.443.28-25.62%3.01-18.8%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.35Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹15.38Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

