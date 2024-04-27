PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 69.77% YOY

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Q4 Results Live : PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 116.93% & the profit increased by 69.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 13.51% and the profit decreased by 25.71%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.25% q-o-q & increased by 75.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 24.46% q-o-q & increased by 74.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.44 for Q4 which decreased by 18.8% Y-o-Y.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery has delivered 2.68% return in the last 1 week, 87.38% return in last 6 months and 21.86% YTD return.

Currently the PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery has a market cap of ₹548.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹700.55 & ₹110 respectively.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 15.38 17.78 -13.51% 7.09 +116.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.48 0.39 +22.25% 0.27 +75.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.09 0.09 +8.53% 0.07 +34.44% Total Operating Expense 12.28 13.68 -10.22% 5.32 +130.91% Operating Income 3.1 4.1 -24.46% 1.77 +74.95% Net Income Before Taxes 3.12 4.22 -25.95% 1.88 +66.23% Net Income 2.35 3.16 -25.71% 1.38 +69.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.44 3.28 -25.62% 3.01 -18.8%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.35Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹15.38Cr

