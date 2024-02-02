Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Poddar Housing & Development Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 72.49% YOY

Poddar Housing & Development Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 72.49% YOY

Poddar Housing & Development declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 101.33% & the loss increased by 72.49% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 107.71% and the loss increased by 20.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 16.98% q-o-q & decreased by 61.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 611.99% q-o-q & increased by 107.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -25.66 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 24.44% Y-o-Y.

Poddar Housing & Development has delivered 4.46% return in the last 1 week, 40.37% return in last 6 months and -12.46% YTD return.

Currently the Poddar Housing & Development has a market cap of 73.89 Cr and 52wk high/low of 179.45 & 80.9 respectively.

Poddar Housing & Development Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue-0.020.32-107.71%1.83-101.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.60.73-16.98%1.55-61.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.070.07-6.65%0.18-61.8%
Total Operating Expense-0.290.28-202.11%5.36-105.33%
Operating Income0.260.04+611.99%-3.52+107.42%
Net Income Before Taxes-19.3-17.99-7.27%-13.79-39.97%
Net Income-16.2-13.45-20.46%-9.39-72.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS-25.66-21.3-20.47%-20.62-24.44%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-16.2Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹-0.02Cr

