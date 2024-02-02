Poddar Housing & Development Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 72.49% YOY

Poddar Housing & Development declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 101.33% & the loss increased by 72.49% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 107.71% and the loss increased by 20.46%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 16.98% q-o-q & decreased by 61.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 611.99% q-o-q & increased by 107.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-25.66 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 24.44% Y-o-Y.

Poddar Housing & Development has delivered 4.46% return in the last 1 week, 40.37% return in last 6 months and -12.46% YTD return.

Currently the Poddar Housing & Development has a market cap of ₹73.89 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹179.45 & ₹80.9 respectively.

Poddar Housing & Development Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue -0.02 0.32 -107.71% 1.83 -101.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.6 0.73 -16.98% 1.55 -61.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.07 0.07 -6.65% 0.18 -61.8% Total Operating Expense -0.29 0.28 -202.11% 5.36 -105.33% Operating Income 0.26 0.04 +611.99% -3.52 +107.42% Net Income Before Taxes -19.3 -17.99 -7.27% -13.79 -39.97% Net Income -16.2 -13.45 -20.46% -9.39 -72.49% Diluted Normalized EPS -25.66 -21.3 -20.47% -20.62 -24.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-16.2Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹-0.02Cr

