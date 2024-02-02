Poddar Housing & Development Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 72.49% YOY

Poddar Housing & Development declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 101.33% & the loss increased by 72.49% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 107.71% and the loss increased by 20.46%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 16.98% q-o-q & decreased by 61.16% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 611.99% q-o-q & increased by 107.42% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-25.66 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 24.44% Y-o-Y.
Poddar Housing & Development has delivered 4.46% return in the last 1 week, 40.37% return in last 6 months and -12.46% YTD return.
Currently the Poddar Housing & Development has a market cap of ₹73.89 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹179.45 & ₹80.9 respectively.
Poddar Housing & Development Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|-0.02
|0.32
|-107.71%
|1.83
|-101.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.6
|0.73
|-16.98%
|1.55
|-61.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.07
|0.07
|-6.65%
|0.18
|-61.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|-0.29
|0.28
|-202.11%
|5.36
|-105.33%
|Operating Income
|0.26
|0.04
|+611.99%
|-3.52
|+107.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-19.3
|-17.99
|-7.27%
|-13.79
|-39.97%
|Net Income
|-16.2
|-13.45
|-20.46%
|-9.39
|-72.49%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-25.66
|-21.3
|-20.47%
|-20.62
|-24.44%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-16.2Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹-0.02Cr
