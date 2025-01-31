Pokarna Q3 Results 2025:Pokarna declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 35.55% compared to the same quarter last year, leading to a significant profit rise of 138.34%. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹50.6 crore, while revenue reached ₹223.61 crore.

Despite the impressive year-on-year growth, the company experienced a decline in revenue of 11.01% compared to the previous quarter. However, profit showed resilience, increasing by 12.54% quarter-on-quarter.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 7.26% quarter-on-quarter but represented a notable increase of 36.7% year-on-year.

Operating income was down by 11.41% compared to the previous quarter, but it still saw a substantial year-on-year increase of 63.04%. This reflects the company's ability to enhance its operational efficiency over the longer term.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 reached ₹16.29, marking a remarkable increase of 137.81% year-on-year, demonstrating improved profitability for shareholders.

Pokarna has delivered a return of -4.62% in the last week, 57.62% in the last six months, and -3.19% year-to-date, indicating some volatility in recent trading.

As of now, Pokarna boasts a market cap of ₹3492.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1429.65 and a low of ₹421.15, reflecting the stock's performance variability over the past year.

Pokarna Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 223.61 251.28 -11.01% 164.97 +35.55% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 23.39 25.22 -7.26% 17.11 +36.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.62 10.52 +0.95% 10.76 -1.3% Total Operating Expense 156.65 175.7 -10.84% 123.9 +26.43% Operating Income 66.96 75.58 -11.41% 41.07 +63.04% Net Income Before Taxes 69.16 68.44 +1.05% 34.08 +102.93% Net Income 50.6 44.96 +12.54% 21.23 +138.34% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.29 14.47 +12.58% 6.85 +137.81%