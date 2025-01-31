Pokarna Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 138.34% YOY, profit at ₹50.6 crore and revenue at ₹223.61 crore

Pokarna Q3 Results 2025:Pokarna declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 35.55% compared to the same quarter last year, leading to a significant profit rise of 138.34%. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹50.6 crore, while revenue reached ₹223.61 crore.
Despite the impressive year-on-year growth, the company experienced a decline in revenue of 11.01% compared to the previous quarter. However, profit showed resilience, increasing by 12.54% quarter-on-quarter.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 7.26% quarter-on-quarter but represented a notable increase of 36.7% year-on-year.
Operating income was down by 11.41% compared to the previous quarter, but it still saw a substantial year-on-year increase of 63.04%. This reflects the company's ability to enhance its operational efficiency over the longer term.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 reached ₹16.29, marking a remarkable increase of 137.81% year-on-year, demonstrating improved profitability for shareholders.
Pokarna has delivered a return of -4.62% in the last week, 57.62% in the last six months, and -3.19% year-to-date, indicating some volatility in recent trading.
As of now, Pokarna boasts a market cap of ₹3492.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1429.65 and a low of ₹421.15, reflecting the stock's performance variability over the past year.
Pokarna Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|223.61
|251.28
|-11.01%
|164.97
|+35.55%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|23.39
|25.22
|-7.26%
|17.11
|+36.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.62
|10.52
|+0.95%
|10.76
|-1.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|156.65
|175.7
|-10.84%
|123.9
|+26.43%
|Operating Income
|66.96
|75.58
|-11.41%
|41.07
|+63.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|69.16
|68.44
|+1.05%
|34.08
|+102.93%
|Net Income
|50.6
|44.96
|+12.54%
|21.23
|+138.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.29
|14.47
|+12.58%
|6.85
|+137.81%
