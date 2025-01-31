Pokarna Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 138.34% YOY, profit at ₹50.6 crore and revenue at ₹223.61 crore

Published31 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Pokarna Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Pokarna Q3 Results 2025:Pokarna declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 35.55% compared to the same quarter last year, leading to a significant profit rise of 138.34%. The profit for the quarter stood at 50.6 crore, while revenue reached 223.61 crore.

Despite the impressive year-on-year growth, the company experienced a decline in revenue of 11.01% compared to the previous quarter. However, profit showed resilience, increasing by 12.54% quarter-on-quarter.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 7.26% quarter-on-quarter but represented a notable increase of 36.7% year-on-year.

Pokarna Q3 Results

Operating income was down by 11.41% compared to the previous quarter, but it still saw a substantial year-on-year increase of 63.04%. This reflects the company's ability to enhance its operational efficiency over the longer term.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 reached 16.29, marking a remarkable increase of 137.81% year-on-year, demonstrating improved profitability for shareholders.

Pokarna has delivered a return of -4.62% in the last week, 57.62% in the last six months, and -3.19% year-to-date, indicating some volatility in recent trading.

As of now, Pokarna boasts a market cap of 3492.6 crore, with a 52-week high of 1429.65 and a low of 421.15, reflecting the stock's performance variability over the past year.

Pokarna Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue223.61251.28-11.01%164.97+35.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23.3925.22-7.26%17.11+36.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.6210.52+0.95%10.76-1.3%
Total Operating Expense156.65175.7-10.84%123.9+26.43%
Operating Income66.9675.58-11.41%41.07+63.04%
Net Income Before Taxes69.1668.44+1.05%34.08+102.93%
Net Income50.644.96+12.54%21.23+138.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.2914.47+12.58%6.85+137.81%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹50.6Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹223.61Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
