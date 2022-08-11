PolicyBazaar’s Q1 net loss widens to ₹204 cr1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 12:18 AM IST
- The company’s revenue more than doubled to ₹505.2 crore compared to ₹237.7 crore in Q1 FY22
MUMBAI : Online insurance aggregator PolicyBazaar, operated by PB Fintech Ltd, reported a net loss of ₹204.3 crore for the June quarter, against a net loss of ₹110.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, even as revenue more than doubled to ₹505.2 crore from ₹237.7 crore in Q1 FY22.