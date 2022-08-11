Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PolicyBazaar's Q1 net loss widens to 204 cr

Its core adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization was 4 crore after absorbing a 13 crore loss by the non-insurance business.
1 min read . 11 Aug 2022Nishant Maher

  • The company’s revenue more than doubled to 505.2 crore compared to 237.7 crore in Q1 FY22

MUMBAI :Online insurance aggregator PolicyBazaar, operated by PB Fintech Ltd, reported a net loss of 204.3 crore for the June quarter, against a net loss of 110.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, even as revenue more than doubled to 505.2 crore from 237.7 crore in Q1 FY22.

The recently-listed new age company saw credit disbursal in the quarter rise year-on-year to 136% to 2,320 crore, while premium rose 52% to 2,430 crore from 1,594 crore in the year-ago period.

PolicyBazaar’s insurance aggregation and broking services revenue grew 49.8% to 230.7 crore in Q1 FY23 from 154 crore in the June quarter of FY22. The India business saw new premium per inquiry grow 32% from 1,209 in the year ago to 1,595.

The PB Fintech share ended Wednesday’s session with minor gains of 0.6% to 560.50 apiece on the BSE.

“We are at an annual insurance premium run rate of more than 9,700 crore growing at 52% year-on-year. Our efforts towards customer service and claims are paying off, reflecting a customer satisfaction score of 83%. The claims ratios and retention rates make the business profitable for our partners. Our portfolio has a higher claims settlement ratio than other channels," the company said.

The physical leg of the business helped its health and life insurance verticals, the company said. PolicyBazaar, which claims to have a customer base of 61.2 million and more than 92% market share in the online insurance aggregation business, said it has 40 insurance centres across 32 cities.

