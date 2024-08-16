Polson Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 29.19% YOY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM IST
Polson Q1 Results Live : Polson Q1 Results Live: Polson declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 16.74% & the profit decreased by 29.19% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.12% and the profit increased by 162.08%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 9.64% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 0.28% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This reduction in SG&A expenses contributed to a more efficient operation despite the decrease in overall profit.

Operating income for Polson saw a notable increase of 48% q-o-q, but faced a decline of 27.31% Y-o-Y. This indicates a strong recovery from the previous quarter but still reflects challenges when compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 119.27, representing a decrease of 29.18% Y-o-Y. The drop in EPS aligns with the overall decrease in profit, highlighting the impact of reduced revenue on shareholder returns.

Polson has delivered a 0.21% return in the last week, a 6.35% return over the last 6 months, and a 7.04% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures suggest a steady performance over the medium term despite the recent quarterly challenges.

Currently, Polson has a market capitalization of 177.36 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 17450 and a 52-week low of 10111.3, reflecting significant volatility over the past year.

Polson Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue24.724.18+2.12%29.66-16.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.681.86-9.64%1.68-0.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.441.37+5.42%1.38+4.35%
Total Operating Expense22.1422.45-1.41%26.14-15.32%
Operating Income2.561.73+48%3.52-27.31%
Net Income Before Taxes1.951.08+80.87%2.73-28.83%
Net Income1.430.55+162.08%2.02-29.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS119.2745.51+162.07%168.42-29.18%
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM IST
