Polson Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 29.19% YOY

Polson Q1 Results Live : Polson Q1 Results Live: Polson declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 16.74% & the profit decreased by 29.19% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.12% and the profit increased by 162.08%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 9.64% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 0.28% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This reduction in SG&A expenses contributed to a more efficient operation despite the decrease in overall profit.

Operating income for Polson saw a notable increase of 48% q-o-q, but faced a decline of 27.31% Y-o-Y. This indicates a strong recovery from the previous quarter but still reflects challenges when compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹119.27, representing a decrease of 29.18% Y-o-Y. The drop in EPS aligns with the overall decrease in profit, highlighting the impact of reduced revenue on shareholder returns.

Polson has delivered a 0.21% return in the last week, a 6.35% return over the last 6 months, and a 7.04% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures suggest a steady performance over the medium term despite the recent quarterly challenges.

Currently, Polson has a market capitalization of ₹177.36 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹17450 and a 52-week low of ₹10111.3, reflecting significant volatility over the past year.

Polson Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 24.7 24.18 +2.12% 29.66 -16.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.68 1.86 -9.64% 1.68 -0.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.44 1.37 +5.42% 1.38 +4.35% Total Operating Expense 22.14 22.45 -1.41% 26.14 -15.32% Operating Income 2.56 1.73 +48% 3.52 -27.31% Net Income Before Taxes 1.95 1.08 +80.87% 2.73 -28.83% Net Income 1.43 0.55 +162.08% 2.02 -29.19% Diluted Normalized EPS 119.27 45.51 +162.07% 168.42 -29.18%