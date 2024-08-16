Polson Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 29.19% YOY

Polson Q1 Results Live : Polson Q1 Results Live: Polson declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 16.74% & the profit decreased by 29.19% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.12% and the profit increased by 162.08%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 9.64% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 0.28% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This reduction in SG&A expenses contributed to a more efficient operation despite the decrease in overall profit.
Operating income for Polson saw a notable increase of 48% q-o-q, but faced a decline of 27.31% Y-o-Y. This indicates a strong recovery from the previous quarter but still reflects challenges when compared to the same period last year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹119.27, representing a decrease of 29.18% Y-o-Y. The drop in EPS aligns with the overall decrease in profit, highlighting the impact of reduced revenue on shareholder returns.
Polson has delivered a 0.21% return in the last week, a 6.35% return over the last 6 months, and a 7.04% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures suggest a steady performance over the medium term despite the recent quarterly challenges.
Currently, Polson has a market capitalization of ₹177.36 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹17450 and a 52-week low of ₹10111.3, reflecting significant volatility over the past year.
Polson Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|24.7
|24.18
|+2.12%
|29.66
|-16.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.68
|1.86
|-9.64%
|1.68
|-0.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.44
|1.37
|+5.42%
|1.38
|+4.35%
|Total Operating Expense
|22.14
|22.45
|-1.41%
|26.14
|-15.32%
|Operating Income
|2.56
|1.73
|+48%
|3.52
|-27.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.95
|1.08
|+80.87%
|2.73
|-28.83%
|Net Income
|1.43
|0.55
|+162.08%
|2.02
|-29.19%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|119.27
|45.51
|+162.07%
|168.42
|-29.18%
