Polson Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 67.76% YOY

Polson Q4 Results Live : Polson, the company known for its diverse range of products, announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue by 21.6% year-over-year, reaching a new high.

However, the profit took a hit with a sharp decline of 67.76% compared to the same quarter last year. This decline in profit could be a cause of concern for the investors and stakeholders of the company.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw an uptick, rising by 10.08% quarter-over-quarter and 10.86% year-over-year. This increase in expenses might have contributed to the decrease in profit margins for Polson.

Furthermore, the operating income witnessed a decline of 32.54% sequentially and 25.84% year-over-year. These numbers indicate a challenging operational environment for the company.

Despite the challenging quarter, Polson managed to maintain its earnings per share (EPS) at ₹45.51 for Q4, which is a 67.76% decrease from the previous year. This decrease in EPS reflects the impact of the decline in profit on the company's bottom line.

In terms of market performance, Polson has delivered negative returns of -2.36% in the last week, -9.25% in the last 6 months, and -3.57% year-to-date. These numbers suggest a downward trend in the company's stock performance.

As of now, Polson has a market capitalization of ₹159.68 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹17160 and ₹10111.3 respectively. The market cap and stock performance indicate the current position of Polson in the market.

Polson Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 24.18 20.29 +19.18% 19.89 +21.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.86 1.69 +10.08% 1.68 +10.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.37 1.56 -12.44% 1.3 +4.99% Total Operating Expense 22.45 17.73 +26.67% 17.56 +27.9% Operating Income 1.73 2.57 -32.54% 2.33 -25.84% Net Income Before Taxes 1.08 1.83 -41.22% 2.43 -55.81% Net Income 0.55 1.4 -60.87% 1.69 -67.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 45.51 116.29 -60.87% 141.17 -67.76%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.55Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹24.18Cr

