Poly Medicure Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 30.01% YOY

Poly Medicure declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.23% & the profit increased by 30.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.68% and the profit increased by 4.55%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.57% q-o-q & increased by 13.25% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.46% q-o-q & increased by 30.24% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹6.77 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 30.19% Y-o-Y.

Poly Medicure has delivered 2.48% return in the last 1 week, 15.2% return in last 6 months and -2.23% YTD return.

Currently the Poly Medicure has a market cap of ₹13975.73 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1677 & ₹820.3 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 02 Feb, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Poly Medicure Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 339.6 337.29 +0.68% 284.83 +19.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 60.4 58.32 +3.57% 53.34 +13.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.21 15.99 +1.38% 14.19 +14.22% Total Operating Expense 265.59 269.06 -1.29% 228 +16.49% Operating Income 74.01 68.24 +8.46% 56.83 +30.24% Net Income Before Taxes 87.82 80.95 +8.5% 66.79 +31.49% Net Income 65.02 62.19 +4.55% 50.01 +30.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.77 6.47 +4.64% 5.2 +30.19%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹65.02Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹339.6Cr

