Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Poly Medicure Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 30.01% YOY

Poly Medicure Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 30.01% YOY

Livemint

Poly Medicure Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 19.23% YoY & profit increased by 30.01% YoY

Poly Medicure Q3 FY24 Results Live

Poly Medicure declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.23% & the profit increased by 30.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.68% and the profit increased by 4.55%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.57% q-o-q & increased by 13.25% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.46% q-o-q & increased by 30.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.77 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 30.19% Y-o-Y.

Poly Medicure has delivered 2.48% return in the last 1 week, 15.2% return in last 6 months and -2.23% YTD return.

Currently the Poly Medicure has a market cap of 13975.73 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1677 & 820.3 respectively.

As of 02 Feb, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Poly Medicure Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue339.6337.29+0.68%284.83+19.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total60.458.32+3.57%53.34+13.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.2115.99+1.38%14.19+14.22%
Total Operating Expense265.59269.06-1.29%228+16.49%
Operating Income74.0168.24+8.46%56.83+30.24%
Net Income Before Taxes87.8280.95+8.5%66.79+31.49%
Net Income65.0262.19+4.55%50.01+30.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.776.47+4.64%5.2+30.19%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹65.02Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹339.6Cr

