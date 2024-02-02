Poly Medicure Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 30.01% YOY

Poly Medicure declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.23% & the profit increased by 30.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.68% and the profit increased by 4.55%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.57% q-o-q & increased by 13.25% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 8.46% q-o-q & increased by 30.24% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.77 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 30.19% Y-o-Y.
Poly Medicure has delivered 2.48% return in the last 1 week, 15.2% return in last 6 months and -2.23% YTD return.
Currently the Poly Medicure has a market cap of ₹13975.73 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1677 & ₹820.3 respectively.
As of 02 Feb, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 02 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
Poly Medicure Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|339.6
|337.29
|+0.68%
|284.83
|+19.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|60.4
|58.32
|+3.57%
|53.34
|+13.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.21
|15.99
|+1.38%
|14.19
|+14.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|265.59
|269.06
|-1.29%
|228
|+16.49%
|Operating Income
|74.01
|68.24
|+8.46%
|56.83
|+30.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|87.82
|80.95
|+8.5%
|66.79
|+31.49%
|Net Income
|65.02
|62.19
|+4.55%
|50.01
|+30.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.77
|6.47
|+4.64%
|5.2
|+30.19%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹65.02Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹339.6Cr
