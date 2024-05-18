Hello User
Poly Medicure Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.23% YOY

Poly Medicure Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.23% YOY

Livemint

Poly Medicure Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 23.21% YoY & profit increasedby 16.23% YoY

Poly Medicure Q4 Results Live

Poly Medicure Q4 Results Live : Poly Medicure, the medical equipment company, announced their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The company reported a 23.21% increase in revenue and a 16.23% rise in profit year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Poly Medicure witnessed a growth of 11.33% in revenue and a 5.14% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company rose by 14.97% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 29.77% year-over-year.

Furthermore, the operating income showed an increase of 8.61% quarter-over-quarter and 17.47% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 7.12, marking a 16.15% increase year-over-year.

Poly Medicure has delivered positive returns to its investors with 4.05% in the last 1 week, 8.98% in the last 6 months, and 11.06% Year-to-Date (YTD).

Currently, Poly Medicure has a market capitalization of 15880.39 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 1729 and 945 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have provided ratings, with 1 analyst suggesting Hold, 2 analysts recommending Buy, and 1 analyst favoring Strong Buy.

As of 18 May, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Poly Medicure is Buy.

Poly Medicure Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue378.07339.6+11.33%306.85+23.21%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total69.4460.4+14.97%53.51+29.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.216.21-0.07%14.79+9.55%
Total Operating Expense297.69265.59+12.09%238.43+24.86%
Operating Income80.3874.01+8.61%68.42+17.47%
Net Income Before Taxes92.4687.82+5.27%75.16+23.02%
Net Income68.3665.02+5.14%58.81+16.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.126.77+5.17%6.13+16.15%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹68.36Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹378.07Cr

