Poly Medicure Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.23% YOY

Poly Medicure Q4 Results Live : Poly Medicure, the medical equipment company, announced their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The company reported a 23.21% increase in revenue and a 16.23% rise in profit year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Poly Medicure witnessed a growth of 11.33% in revenue and a 5.14% increase in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company rose by 14.97% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 29.77% year-over-year.
Furthermore, the operating income showed an increase of 8.61% quarter-over-quarter and 17.47% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹7.12, marking a 16.15% increase year-over-year.
Poly Medicure has delivered positive returns to its investors with 4.05% in the last 1 week, 8.98% in the last 6 months, and 11.06% Year-to-Date (YTD).
Currently, Poly Medicure has a market capitalization of ₹15880.39 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1729 and ₹945 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have provided ratings, with 1 analyst suggesting Hold, 2 analysts recommending Buy, and 1 analyst favoring Strong Buy.
As of 18 May, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Poly Medicure is Buy.
Poly Medicure Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|378.07
|339.6
|+11.33%
|306.85
|+23.21%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|69.44
|60.4
|+14.97%
|53.51
|+29.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.2
|16.21
|-0.07%
|14.79
|+9.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|297.69
|265.59
|+12.09%
|238.43
|+24.86%
|Operating Income
|80.38
|74.01
|+8.61%
|68.42
|+17.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|92.46
|87.82
|+5.27%
|75.16
|+23.02%
|Net Income
|68.36
|65.02
|+5.14%
|58.81
|+16.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.12
|6.77
|+5.17%
|6.13
|+16.15%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹68.36Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹378.07Cr
