Poly Medicure Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.23% YOY

Poly Medicure Q4 Results Live : Poly Medicure, the medical equipment company, announced their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The company reported a 23.21% increase in revenue and a 16.23% rise in profit year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Poly Medicure witnessed a growth of 11.33% in revenue and a 5.14% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company rose by 14.97% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 29.77% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, the operating income showed an increase of 8.61% quarter-over-quarter and 17.47% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹7.12, marking a 16.15% increase year-over-year.

Poly Medicure has delivered positive returns to its investors with 4.05% in the last 1 week, 8.98% in the last 6 months, and 11.06% Year-to-Date (YTD). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Poly Medicure has a market capitalization of ₹15880.39 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1729 and ₹945 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have provided ratings, with 1 analyst suggesting Hold, 2 analysts recommending Buy, and 1 analyst favoring Strong Buy.

As of 18 May, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Poly Medicure is Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poly Medicure Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 378.07 339.6 +11.33% 306.85 +23.21% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 69.44 60.4 +14.97% 53.51 +29.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.2 16.21 -0.07% 14.79 +9.55% Total Operating Expense 297.69 265.59 +12.09% 238.43 +24.86% Operating Income 80.38 74.01 +8.61% 68.42 +17.47% Net Income Before Taxes 92.46 87.82 +5.27% 75.16 +23.02% Net Income 68.36 65.02 +5.14% 58.81 +16.23% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.12 6.77 +5.17% 6.13 +16.15%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹68.36Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹378.07Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!