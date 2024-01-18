Polycab Q3 results: The Indian wires and cables manufacturer, Polycab India on Thursday reported a 15.3% YoY increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹416 crore in the October-December quarter of FY 23-24. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹361 crore in the year ago period. Polycab's revenue from operations improved by 17% YoY to ₹4340.4 crore in Q3FY24 against ₹4217.7 in the year ago period.

Polycab's net consolidated profit (attributable to shareholders of the company) stood at ₹413 crore during the quarter under review. Its total income stood at Rs

Company shares closed at ₹4,440 per share on NSE on Thursday.

