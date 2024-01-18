 Polycab Q3 result: Net profit up 15.3% YoY to ₹416 crore, revenue jumps by 17% YoY | Mint
Polycab Q3 result: Net profit up 15.3% YoY to ₹416 crore, revenue jumps by 17% YoY
Polycab Q3 result: Net profit up 15.3% YoY to ₹416 crore, revenue jumps by 17% YoY

 Livemint

Polycab Q3 results: Company reports net profit of ₹416 crore

Polycab Q3 result: Company reported a net profit of ₹416 crorePremium
Polycab Q3 result: Company reported a net profit of 416 crore

Polycab Q3 results: The Indian wires and cables manufacturer, Polycab India on Thursday reported a 15.3% YoY increase in its consolidated net profit to 416 crore in the October-December quarter of FY 23-24. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of 361 crore in the year ago period. Polycab's revenue from operations improved by 17% YoY to 4340.4 crore in Q3FY24 against 4217.7 in the year ago period.

Polycab's net consolidated profit (attributable to shareholders of the company) stood at 413 crore during the quarter under review. Its total income stood at Rs 

Company shares closed at 4,440 per share on NSE on Thursday.

 

(This is a breaking)pany

Published: 18 Jan 2024, 03:25 PM IST
