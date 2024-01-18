Polycab Q3 results: The Indian wires and cables manufacturer, Polycab India on Thursday reported a 15.3% YoY increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹416 crore in the October-December quarter of FY 23-24. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹361 crore in the year-ago period. Polycab's revenue from operations improved by 17% YoY to ₹4340.4 crore in Q3FY24 against ₹4217.7 in the year-ago period.
Polycab's net consolidated profit (attributable to shareholders of the company) stood at ₹413 crore during the quarter under review. Its total income stood at ₹4411.5 crore in The December quarter of the present financial year.
Coming to Polycab's segment-wise performance during the December quarter, continued to be the main profit-making in the quarter under review. The segment's revenue rose by 16.8 % to ₹3904 crore in the Q3 FY24 against ₹3341.8 crore in the year-ago period. Its Fast-Moving Electric Goods (FMEG) segment witnessed a 13% reduction in its revenue to ₹296.2 crore against ₹342 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA jumped by 13% annually to ₹569.20 crore. Whereas, its operating margin decreased by 44 basis points to 13.12%.
Company shares closed at ₹4,440 per share on NSE on Thursday. Over the past five days, company shares have increased by 11.25% on BSE. The stock rally seems to compensate for the impact of the downward pressure Polycab India shares faced amid reports of tax evasion allegations.
During January 4 and January 11, the stock witnessed a significant decline of 28.23%. However, the shares have made a significant recovery over the past few days after the management made it clear that the company has not received any written information on the findings.
According to the Ministry of Finance, the Income Tax Department (“I-T Department") officials had initiated a search proceeding at some of the premises and plants of the company from December 22, 2023, to December 30, 2023.
The IT search found unaccounted cash sales of ₹10 billion (not recorded in the books), and unaccounted cash payments exceeding ₹4 billion made by a distributor on behalf of Polycab, according to media reports.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!