Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Polycab Q3 result: Net profit rises 15.3% YoY to 416 crore, revenue jumps by 17% YoY

Polycab Q3 result: Net profit rises 15.3% YoY to 416 crore, revenue jumps by 17% YoY

Livemint

Polycab India reported a 15.3% YoY increase in its consolidated net profit to 416 crore in Q3FY24, with revenue from operations improving by 17% YoY to 4340.4 crore.

Polycab Q3 result: Company reported a net profit of 416 crore

Polycab Q3 results: The Indian wires and cables manufacturer, Polycab India on Thursday reported a 15.3% YoY increase in its consolidated net profit to 416 crore in the October-December quarter of FY 23-24. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of 361 crore in the year-ago period. Polycab's revenue from operations improved by 17% YoY to 4340.4 crore in Q3FY24 against 4217.7 in the year-ago period.

Polycab's net consolidated profit (attributable to shareholders of the company) stood at 413 crore during the quarter under review. Its total income stood at 4411.5 crore in The December quarter of the present financial year.

Coming to Polycab's segment-wise performance during the December quarter, continued to be the main profit-making in the quarter under review. The segment's revenue rose by 16.8 % to 3904 crore in the Q3 FY24 against 3341.8 crore in the year-ago period. Its Fast-Moving Electric Goods (FMEG) segment witnessed a 13% reduction in its revenue to 296.2 crore against 342 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA jumped by 13% annually to 569.20 crore. Whereas, its operating margin decreased by 44 basis points to 13.12%.

Company shares closed at 4,440 per share on NSE on Thursday. Over the past five days, company shares have increased by 11.25% on BSE. The stock rally seems to compensate for the impact of the downward pressure Polycab India shares faced amid reports of tax evasion allegations.

During January 4 and January 11, the stock witnessed a significant decline of 28.23%. However, the shares have made a significant recovery over the past few days after the management made it clear that the company has not received any written information on the findings.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the Income Tax Department (“I-T Department") officials had initiated a search proceeding at some of the premises and plants of the company from December 22, 2023, to December 30, 2023.

The IT search found unaccounted cash sales of 10 billion (not recorded in the books), and unaccounted cash payments exceeding 4 billion made by a distributor on behalf of Polycab, according to media reports.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.