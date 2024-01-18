Polycab Q3 results: The Indian wires and cables manufacturer, Polycab India on Thursday reported a 15.3% YoY increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹416 crore in the October-December quarter of FY 23-24. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹361 crore in the year-ago period. Polycab's revenue from operations improved by 17% YoY to ₹4340.4 crore in Q3FY24 against ₹4217.7 in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Polycab's net consolidated profit (attributable to shareholders of the company) stood at ₹413 crore during the quarter under review. Its total income stood at ₹4411.5 crore in The December quarter of the present financial year.

Coming to Polycab's segment-wise performance during the December quarter, continued to be the main profit-making in the quarter under review. The segment's revenue rose by 16.8 % to ₹3904 crore in the Q3 FY24 against ₹3341.8 crore in the year-ago period. Its Fast-Moving Electric Goods (FMEG) segment witnessed a 13% reduction in its revenue to ₹296.2 crore against ₹342 crore in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA jumped by 13% annually to ₹569.20 crore. Whereas, its operating margin decreased by 44 basis points to 13.12%.

Company shares closed at ₹4,440 per share on NSE on Thursday. Over the past five days, company shares have increased by 11.25% on BSE. The stock rally seems to compensate for the impact of the downward pressure Polycab India shares faced amid reports of tax evasion allegations.

During January 4 and January 11, the stock witnessed a significant decline of 28.23%. However, the shares have made a significant recovery over the past few days after the management made it clear that the company has not received any written information on the findings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Ministry of Finance, the Income Tax Department (“I-T Department") officials had initiated a search proceeding at some of the premises and plants of the company from December 22, 2023, to December 30, 2023.

The IT search found unaccounted cash sales of ₹10 billion (not recorded in the books), and unaccounted cash payments exceeding ₹4 billion made by a distributor on behalf of Polycab, according to media reports.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!