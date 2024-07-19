Polycab India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0.83% YOY

Polycab India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 20.79% YoY & profit decreased by 0.83% YoY

Livemint
Published19 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Polycab India Q1 Results Live
Polycab India Q1 Results Live

Polycab India Q1 Results Live : Polycab India declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 20.79% & the profit decreased by 0.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 15.99% and the profit decreased by 27.48%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 38.28% q-o-q & increased by 10.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 25.8% q-o-q & increased by 5.06% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 26.26 for Q1 which decreased by 1.16% Y-o-Y.

Polycab India has delivered 3.05% return in the last 1 week, 47.7% return in last 6 months and 19.46% YTD return.

Currently the Polycab India has a market cap of 98520.51 Cr and 52wk high/low of 7331.45 & 3801 respectively.

As of 19 Jul, 2024 out of 26 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Polycab India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4698.035591.89-15.99%3889.38+20.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total420303.74+38.28%379.67+10.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization67.1265.72+2.13%57.14+17.46%
Total Operating Expense4181.764896.07-14.59%3397.97+23.07%
Operating Income516.27695.82-25.8%491.42+5.06%
Net Income Before Taxes533.37725.26-26.46%530.49+0.54%
Net Income395.95546-27.48%399.27-0.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS26.2636.26-27.57%26.57-1.16%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>395.95Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4698.03Cr
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsPolycab India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0.83% YOY

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

308.15
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-5.35 (-1.71%)

Tata Power

419.60
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-10.4 (-2.42%)

Tata Steel

161.65
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.7 (-2.83%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

139.70
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-2.75 (-1.93%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Jubilant Ingrevia

580.50
10:14 AM | 19 JUL 2024
17.7 (3.14%)

Infosys

1,811.00
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
51.85 (2.95%)

Intellect Design Arena

1,101.35
10:14 AM | 19 JUL 2024
30.2 (2.82%)

Cello World

979.00
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (2.7%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue