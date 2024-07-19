Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Polycab India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0.83% YOY

Polycab India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0.83% YOY

Livemint

Polycab India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 20.79% YoY & profit decreased by 0.83% YoY

Polycab India Q1 Results Live

Polycab India Q1 Results Live : Polycab India declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 20.79% & the profit decreased by 0.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 15.99% and the profit decreased by 27.48%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 38.28% q-o-q & increased by 10.62% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was down by 25.8% q-o-q & increased by 5.06% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 26.26 for Q1 which decreased by 1.16% Y-o-Y.

Polycab India has delivered 3.05% return in the last 1 week, 47.7% return in last 6 months and 19.46% YTD return.

Currently the Polycab India has a market cap of 98520.51 Cr and 52wk high/low of 7331.45 & 3801 respectively.

As of 19 Jul, 2024 out of 26 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Polycab India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4698.035591.89-15.99%3889.38+20.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total420303.74+38.28%379.67+10.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization67.1265.72+2.13%57.14+17.46%
Total Operating Expense4181.764896.07-14.59%3397.97+23.07%
Operating Income516.27695.82-25.8%491.42+5.06%
Net Income Before Taxes533.37725.26-26.46%530.49+0.54%
Net Income395.95546-27.48%399.27-0.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS26.2636.26-27.57%26.57-1.16%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹395.95Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹4698.03Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.