Polycab India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0.83% YOY

Polycab India Q1 Results Live : Polycab India declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 20.79% & the profit decreased by 0.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 15.99% and the profit decreased by 27.48%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 38.28% q-o-q & increased by 10.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 25.8% q-o-q & increased by 5.06% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹26.26 for Q1 which decreased by 1.16% Y-o-Y.

Polycab India has delivered 3.05% return in the last 1 week, 47.7% return in last 6 months and 19.46% YTD return.

Currently the Polycab India has a market cap of ₹98520.51 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹7331.45 & ₹3801 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 19 Jul, 2024 out of 26 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Polycab India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4698.03 5591.89 -15.99% 3889.38 +20.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 420 303.74 +38.28% 379.67 +10.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 67.12 65.72 +2.13% 57.14 +17.46% Total Operating Expense 4181.76 4896.07 -14.59% 3397.97 +23.07% Operating Income 516.27 695.82 -25.8% 491.42 +5.06% Net Income Before Taxes 533.37 725.26 -26.46% 530.49 +0.54% Net Income 395.95 546 -27.48% 399.27 -0.83% Diluted Normalized EPS 26.26 36.26 -27.57% 26.57 -1.16%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹395.95Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹4698.03Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar