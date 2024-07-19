Polycab India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0.83% YOY

Polycab India Q1 Results Live : Polycab India declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 20.79% & the profit decreased by 0.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 15.99% and the profit decreased by 27.48%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 38.28% q-o-q & increased by 10.62% Y-o-Y.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The operating income was down by 25.8% q-o-q & increased by 5.06% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹26.26 for Q1 which decreased by 1.16% Y-o-Y.
Polycab India has delivered 3.05% return in the last 1 week, 47.7% return in last 6 months and 19.46% YTD return.
Currently the Polycab India has a market cap of ₹98520.51 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹7331.45 & ₹3801 respectively.
As of 19 Jul, 2024 out of 26 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 19 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.
Polycab India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4698.03
|5591.89
|-15.99%
|3889.38
|+20.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|420
|303.74
|+38.28%
|379.67
|+10.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|67.12
|65.72
|+2.13%
|57.14
|+17.46%
|Total Operating Expense
|4181.76
|4896.07
|-14.59%
|3397.97
|+23.07%
|Operating Income
|516.27
|695.82
|-25.8%
|491.42
|+5.06%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|533.37
|725.26
|-26.46%
|530.49
|+0.54%
|Net Income
|395.95
|546
|-27.48%
|399.27
|-0.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|26.26
|36.26
|-27.57%
|26.57
|-1.16%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹395.95Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹4698.03Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar