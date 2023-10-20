Polycab India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 58.91% YOY

Polycab India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 18 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 26.57% & the profit increased by 58.91% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.44% and the profit increased by 6.59%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.18% q-o-q & increased by 21.12% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 11.64% q-o-q & increased by 46.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹28.25 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 58.44% Y-o-Y.

Polycab India has delivered 2.11% return in the last 1 week, 70.09% return in last 6 months and 107.81% YTD return.

Currently the Polycab India has a market cap of ₹80105.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5493.65 & ₹2500 respectively.

As of 20 Oct, 2023 out of 25 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Oct, 2023 was to Buy.

Polycab India Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4217.7 3889.38 +8.44% 3332.36 +26.57% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 425.9 379.67 +12.18% 351.63 +21.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 60.3 57.14 +5.52% 52.27 +15.36% Total Operating Expense 3669.07 3397.97 +7.98% 2956.84 +24.09% Operating Income 548.62 491.42 +11.64% 375.52 +46.1% Net Income Before Taxes 557.15 530.49 +5.03% 358.45 +55.43% Net Income 425.57 399.27 +6.59% 267.8 +58.91% Diluted Normalized EPS 28.25 26.57 +6.34% 17.83 +58.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹425.57Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4217.7Cr

