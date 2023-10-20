Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Polycab India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 58.91% YOY

Polycab India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 58.91% YOY

Livemint

Polycab India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 26.57% YoY & profit increased by 58.91% YoY

Polycab India Q2 FY24 Results

Polycab India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 18 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 26.57% & the profit increased by 58.91% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.44% and the profit increased by 6.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.18% q-o-q & increased by 21.12% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 11.64% q-o-q & increased by 46.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 28.25 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 58.44% Y-o-Y.

Polycab India has delivered 2.11% return in the last 1 week, 70.09% return in last 6 months and 107.81% YTD return.

Currently the Polycab India has a market cap of 80105.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of 5493.65 & 2500 respectively.

As of 20 Oct, 2023 out of 25 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Oct, 2023 was to Buy.

Polycab India Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4217.73889.38+8.44%3332.36+26.57%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total425.9379.67+12.18%351.63+21.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization60.357.14+5.52%52.27+15.36%
Total Operating Expense3669.073397.97+7.98%2956.84+24.09%
Operating Income548.62491.42+11.64%375.52+46.1%
Net Income Before Taxes557.15530.49+5.03%358.45+55.43%
Net Income425.57399.27+6.59%267.8+58.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS28.2526.57+6.34%17.83+58.44%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹425.57Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4217.7Cr

Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 02:51 AM IST
