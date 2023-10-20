Polycab India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 58.91% YOY
Polycab India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 18 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 26.57% & the profit increased by 58.91% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.44% and the profit increased by 6.59%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.18% q-o-q & increased by 21.12% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 11.64% q-o-q & increased by 46.1% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹28.25 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 58.44% Y-o-Y.
Polycab India has delivered 2.11% return in the last 1 week, 70.09% return in last 6 months and 107.81% YTD return.
Currently the Polycab India has a market cap of ₹80105.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5493.65 & ₹2500 respectively.
As of 20 Oct, 2023 out of 25 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 20 Oct, 2023 was to Buy.
Polycab India Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4217.7
|3889.38
|+8.44%
|3332.36
|+26.57%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|425.9
|379.67
|+12.18%
|351.63
|+21.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|60.3
|57.14
|+5.52%
|52.27
|+15.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|3669.07
|3397.97
|+7.98%
|2956.84
|+24.09%
|Operating Income
|548.62
|491.42
|+11.64%
|375.52
|+46.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|557.15
|530.49
|+5.03%
|358.45
|+55.43%
|Net Income
|425.57
|399.27
|+6.59%
|267.8
|+58.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|28.25
|26.57
|+6.34%
|17.83
|+58.44%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹425.57Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4217.7Cr
