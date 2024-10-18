Polycab India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.35% YOY

Polycab India Q2 Results Live : Polycab India announced its Q2 results on October 17, 2024, showcasing a remarkable topline growth of 30.37% year-over-year, while profits saw a modest increase of 3.35%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 17.04%, and profit increased by 11.08%.
The company reported a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which went up by 17.66% quarter-over-quarter and 16.03% year-over-year. This increase in expenses may have contributed to the slower growth in net profit.
Operating income for Polycab India was up by 8.37% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 1.98% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹29.14 for Q2, reflecting a 3.14% growth year-over-year.
In terms of stock performance, Polycab India has delivered a -4.46% return in the last week but has seen a remarkable 33.6% return over the last six months and a 29.82% year-to-date return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹107087.9 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹7605 and a low of ₹3801.
As of October 18, 2024, 27 analysts are covering Polycab India. The ratings include 2 analysts recommending 'Strong Sell', 2 'Sell', 5 'Hold', 11 'Buy', and 7 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to 'Buy', indicating a generally positive outlook on the company’s performance.
Polycab India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5498.42
|4698.03
|+17.04%
|4217.7
|+30.37%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|494.15
|420
|+17.66%
|425.9
|+16.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|72.06
|67.12
|+7.36%
|60.3
|+19.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|4938.93
|4181.76
|+18.11%
|3669.07
|+34.61%
|Operating Income
|559.49
|516.27
|+8.37%
|548.62
|+1.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|590.35
|533.37
|+10.68%
|557.15
|+5.96%
|Net Income
|439.81
|395.95
|+11.08%
|425.57
|+3.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|29.14
|26.26
|+10.96%
|28.25
|+3.14%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess