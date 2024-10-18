Polycab India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.35% YOY

Polycab India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 30.37% YoY & profit increased by 3.35% YoY.

Livemint
Published18 Oct 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Polycab India Q2 Results Live
Polycab India Q2 Results Live

Polycab India Q2 Results Live : Polycab India announced its Q2 results on October 17, 2024, showcasing a remarkable topline growth of 30.37% year-over-year, while profits saw a modest increase of 3.35%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 17.04%, and profit increased by 11.08%.

The company reported a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which went up by 17.66% quarter-over-quarter and 16.03% year-over-year. This increase in expenses may have contributed to the slower growth in net profit.

Operating income for Polycab India was up by 8.37% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 1.98% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at 29.14 for Q2, reflecting a 3.14% growth year-over-year.

In terms of stock performance, Polycab India has delivered a -4.46% return in the last week but has seen a remarkable 33.6% return over the last six months and a 29.82% year-to-date return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of 107087.9 Cr, with a 52-week high of 7605 and a low of 3801.

As of October 18, 2024, 27 analysts are covering Polycab India. The ratings include 2 analysts recommending 'Strong Sell', 2 'Sell', 5 'Hold', 11 'Buy', and 7 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to 'Buy', indicating a generally positive outlook on the company’s performance.

Polycab India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5498.424698.03+17.04%4217.7+30.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total494.15420+17.66%425.9+16.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization72.0667.12+7.36%60.3+19.51%
Total Operating Expense4938.934181.76+18.11%3669.07+34.61%
Operating Income559.49516.27+8.37%548.62+1.98%
Net Income Before Taxes590.35533.37+10.68%557.15+5.96%
Net Income439.81395.95+11.08%425.57+3.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS29.1426.26+10.96%28.25+3.14%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹439.81Cr
₹5498.42Cr
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsPolycab India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.35% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    543.50
    11:17 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    14.7 (2.78%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.25
    11:17 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    0.9 (0.59%)

    Tata Motors share price

    907.00
    11:17 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    15.3 (1.72%)

    Tata Power share price

    452.00
    11:17 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    1.95 (0.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Torrent Power share price

    1,978.00
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    39.1 (2.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,038.60
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -362.9 (-5.67%)

    Infosys share price

    1,881.80
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -87.7 (-4.45%)

    Tanla Platforms share price

    820.65
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -36.75 (-4.29%)

    360 One Wam share price

    1,060.95
    11:04 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -46.3 (-4.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,192.05
    11:08 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    67.55 (6.01%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,922.00
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    131.2 (4.7%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,429.80
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    189.45 (4.47%)

    Pidilite Industries share price

    3,291.10
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    136.35 (4.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.