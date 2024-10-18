Polycab India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.35% YOY

Polycab India Q2 Results Live : Polycab India announced its Q2 results on October 17, 2024, showcasing a remarkable topline growth of 30.37% year-over-year, while profits saw a modest increase of 3.35%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 17.04%, and profit increased by 11.08%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company reported a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which went up by 17.66% quarter-over-quarter and 16.03% year-over-year. This increase in expenses may have contributed to the slower growth in net profit.

Operating income for Polycab India was up by 8.37% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 1.98% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹29.14 for Q2, reflecting a 3.14% growth year-over-year.

In terms of stock performance, Polycab India has delivered a -4.46% return in the last week but has seen a remarkable 33.6% return over the last six months and a 29.82% year-to-date return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹107087.9 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹7605 and a low of ₹3801.

As of October 18, 2024, 27 analysts are covering Polycab India. The ratings include 2 analysts recommending 'Strong Sell', 2 'Sell', 5 'Hold', 11 'Buy', and 7 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to 'Buy', indicating a generally positive outlook on the company’s performance.

Polycab India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5498.42 4698.03 +17.04% 4217.7 +30.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 494.15 420 +17.66% 425.9 +16.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 72.06 67.12 +7.36% 60.3 +19.51% Total Operating Expense 4938.93 4181.76 +18.11% 3669.07 +34.61% Operating Income 559.49 516.27 +8.37% 548.62 +1.98% Net Income Before Taxes 590.35 533.37 +10.68% 557.15 +5.96% Net Income 439.81 395.95 +11.08% 425.57 +3.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 29.14 26.26 +10.96% 28.25 +3.14%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹439.81Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹5498.42Cr

