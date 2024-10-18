Hello User
Polycab India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.35% YOY

Polycab India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.35% YOY

Livemint

Polycab India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 30.37% YoY & profit increased by 3.35% YoY.

Polycab India Q2 Results Live

Polycab India Q2 Results Live : Polycab India announced its Q2 results on October 17, 2024, showcasing a remarkable topline growth of 30.37% year-over-year, while profits saw a modest increase of 3.35%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 17.04%, and profit increased by 11.08%.

The company reported a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which went up by 17.66% quarter-over-quarter and 16.03% year-over-year. This increase in expenses may have contributed to the slower growth in net profit.

Operating income for Polycab India was up by 8.37% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 1.98% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at 29.14 for Q2, reflecting a 3.14% growth year-over-year.

In terms of stock performance, Polycab India has delivered a -4.46% return in the last week but has seen a remarkable 33.6% return over the last six months and a 29.82% year-to-date return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of 107087.9 Cr, with a 52-week high of 7605 and a low of 3801.

As of October 18, 2024, 27 analysts are covering Polycab India. The ratings include 2 analysts recommending 'Strong Sell', 2 'Sell', 5 'Hold', 11 'Buy', and 7 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to 'Buy', indicating a generally positive outlook on the company’s performance.

Polycab India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5498.424698.03+17.04%4217.7+30.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total494.15420+17.66%425.9+16.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization72.0667.12+7.36%60.3+19.51%
Total Operating Expense4938.934181.76+18.11%3669.07+34.61%
Operating Income559.49516.27+8.37%548.62+1.98%
Net Income Before Taxes590.35533.37+10.68%557.15+5.96%
Net Income439.81395.95+11.08%425.57+3.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS29.1426.26+10.96%28.25+3.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹439.81Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹5498.42Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

