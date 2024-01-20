Polycab India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.44% YoY

Polycab India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 16.83% and the profit increased by 15.44% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.91% and the profit decreased by 2.99%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.69% q-o-q and increased by 33.68% YoY.
The operating income was down by 7.47% q-o-q and increased by 12.42% YoY.
The EPS is ₹27.41 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 17.66% YoY.
Polycab India has delivered 14.38% return in the last 1 week, -5.96% return in the last 6 months, and -19.12% YTD return.
Currently, Polycab India has a market cap of ₹66616.46 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹5733 & ₹2722.85 respectively.
As of 20 Jan, 2024, out of 24 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 11 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.
Polycab India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4340.47
|4217.7
|+2.91%
|3715.18
|+16.83%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|467.18
|425.9
|+9.69%
|349.48
|+33.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|61.88
|60.3
|+2.62%
|52.45
|+17.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|3832.82
|3669.07
|+4.46%
|3263.61
|+17.44%
|Operating Income
|507.65
|548.62
|-7.47%
|451.57
|+12.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|546.39
|557.15
|-1.93%
|481
|+13.6%
|Net Income
|412.85
|425.57
|-2.99%
|357.65
|+15.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|27.41
|28.25
|-3%
|23.29
|+17.66%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹412.85Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4340.47Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!