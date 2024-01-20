Polycab India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.44% YoY

Polycab India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 16.83% and the profit increased by 15.44% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.91% and the profit decreased by 2.99%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.69% q-o-q and increased by 33.68% YoY.

The operating income was down by 7.47% q-o-q and increased by 12.42% YoY.

The EPS is ₹27.41 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 17.66% YoY.

Polycab India has delivered 14.38% return in the last 1 week, -5.96% return in the last 6 months, and -19.12% YTD return.

Currently, Polycab India has a market cap of ₹66616.46 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹5733 & ₹2722.85 respectively.

As of 20 Jan, 2024, out of 24 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 11 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Polycab India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4340.47 4217.7 +2.91% 3715.18 +16.83% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 467.18 425.9 +9.69% 349.48 +33.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 61.88 60.3 +2.62% 52.45 +17.97% Total Operating Expense 3832.82 3669.07 +4.46% 3263.61 +17.44% Operating Income 507.65 548.62 -7.47% 451.57 +12.42% Net Income Before Taxes 546.39 557.15 -1.93% 481 +13.6% Net Income 412.85 425.57 -2.99% 357.65 +15.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 27.41 28.25 -3% 23.29 +17.66%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹412.85Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4340.47Cr

