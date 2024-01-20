Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Polycab India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.44% YoY

Polycab India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.44% YoY

Livemint

Polycab India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 16.83% YoY & profit increased by 15.44% YoY

Polycab India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Polycab India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 16.83% and the profit increased by 15.44% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.91% and the profit decreased by 2.99%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.69% q-o-q and increased by 33.68% YoY.

The operating income was down by 7.47% q-o-q and increased by 12.42% YoY.

The EPS is 27.41 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 17.66% YoY.

Polycab India has delivered 14.38% return in the last 1 week, -5.96% return in the last 6 months, and -19.12% YTD return.

Currently, Polycab India has a market cap of 66616.46 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 5733 & 2722.85 respectively.

As of 20 Jan, 2024, out of 24 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 11 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Polycab India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4340.474217.7+2.91%3715.18+16.83%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total467.18425.9+9.69%349.48+33.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization61.8860.3+2.62%52.45+17.97%
Total Operating Expense3832.823669.07+4.46%3263.61+17.44%
Operating Income507.65548.62-7.47%451.57+12.42%
Net Income Before Taxes546.39557.15-1.93%481+13.6%
Net Income412.85425.57-2.99%357.65+15.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS27.4128.25-3%23.29+17.66%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹412.85Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4340.47Cr

