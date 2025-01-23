Polycab India Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 10.83% YOY, profit at ₹457.56 crore and revenue at ₹5226.06 crore

Polycab India Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 20.4% YoY & profit increased by 10.83% YoY, profit at 457.56 crore and revenue at 5226.06 crore

Published23 Jan 2025, 10:47 AM IST
Polycab India Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025

Polycab India Q3 Results 2025:Polycab India declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, reporting a significant growth in their financial performance. The company's topline surged by 20.4% year-over-year, resulting in a profit of 457.56 crore, reflecting a 10.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The total revenue for the quarter stood at 5226.06 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Polycab India experienced a revenue decline of 4.95%, although the profit saw a slight increase of 4.04%. This mixed performance indicates a potential seasonal fluctuation in their sales.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 0.37% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 5.38% year-over-year. This suggests that while Polycab has been able to manage costs effectively in the short term, there are rising costs in the longer term that may need to be addressed.

The operating income also reflected positive growth, rising by 14.63% quarter-over-quarter and 26.34% year-over-year, indicating strong operational efficiency. The earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter is reported at 30.31, which marks a 10.58% increase year-over-year.

Polycab India has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering a -4.44% return in the last week, -2.5% over the past six months, and a -15.24% year-to-date return.

Currently, Polycab India boasts a market capitalization of 92723.94 crore with a 52-week high of 7605 and a low of 4125.4.

As of 23 Jan, 2025, the outlook from analysts covering the company appears varied. Out of 26 analysts, 2 have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 have rated it as Sell, 4 have a Hold rating, 10 analysts recommend Buy, and 8 analysts suggest a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as on 23 Jan, 2025, was to Buy.

Polycab India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5226.065498.42-4.95%4340.47+20.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total492.3494.15-0.37%467.18+5.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization78.5672.06+9.02%61.88+26.96%
Total Operating Expense4584.714938.93-7.17%3832.82+19.62%
Operating Income641.35559.49+14.63%507.65+26.34%
Net Income Before Taxes616.57590.35+4.44%546.4+12.84%
Net Income457.56439.81+4.04%412.85+10.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS30.3129.14+4.02%27.41+10.58%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹457.56Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹5226.06Cr

First Published:23 Jan 2025, 10:47 AM IST
