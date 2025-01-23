Polycab India Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 10.83% YOY, profit at ₹457.56 crore and revenue at ₹5226.06 crore

Polycab India Q3 Results 2025:Polycab India declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, reporting a significant growth in their financial performance. The company's topline surged by 20.4% year-over-year, resulting in a profit of ₹457.56 crore, reflecting a 10.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹5226.06 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Polycab India experienced a revenue decline of 4.95%, although the profit saw a slight increase of 4.04%. This mixed performance indicates a potential seasonal fluctuation in their sales.

Advertisement

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 0.37% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 5.38% year-over-year. This suggests that while Polycab has been able to manage costs effectively in the short term, there are rising costs in the longer term that may need to be addressed.

The operating income also reflected positive growth, rising by 14.63% quarter-over-quarter and 26.34% year-over-year, indicating strong operational efficiency. The earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter is reported at ₹30.31, which marks a 10.58% increase year-over-year.

Advertisement

Polycab India has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering a -4.44% return in the last week, -2.5% over the past six months, and a -15.24% year-to-date return.

Currently, Polycab India boasts a market capitalization of ₹92723.94 crore with a 52-week high of ₹7605 and a low of ₹4125.4.

As of 23 Jan, 2025, the outlook from analysts covering the company appears varied. Out of 26 analysts, 2 have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 have rated it as Sell, 4 have a Hold rating, 10 analysts recommend Buy, and 8 analysts suggest a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as on 23 Jan, 2025, was to Buy.

Advertisement

Polycab India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5226.06 5498.42 -4.95% 4340.47 +20.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 492.3 494.15 -0.37% 467.18 +5.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 78.56 72.06 +9.02% 61.88 +26.96% Total Operating Expense 4584.71 4938.93 -7.17% 3832.82 +19.62% Operating Income 641.35 559.49 +14.63% 507.65 +26.34% Net Income Before Taxes 616.57 590.35 +4.44% 546.4 +12.84% Net Income 457.56 439.81 +4.04% 412.85 +10.83% Diluted Normalized EPS 30.31 29.14 +4.02% 27.41 +10.58%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.