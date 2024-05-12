Polycab India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 28.46% YOY

Polycab India Q4 Results Live : Polycab India declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline increased by 29.33% & the profit increased by 28.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 28.83% and the profit increased by 32.25%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 34.98% q-o-q & increased by 31.43% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 37.07% q-o-q & increased by 25.13% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹36.26 for Q4 which increased by 28.08% Y-o-Y.
Polycab India has delivered 0.19% return in the last 1 week, 13.06% return in last 6 months and 5.81% YTD return.
Currently Polycab India has a market cap of ₹87196.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5949 & ₹3202.3 respectively.
As of 12 May, 2024 out of 24 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 12 May, 2024 was to Buy.
Polycab India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5591.89
|4340.47
|+28.83%
|4323.68
|+29.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|303.74
|467.18
|-34.98%
|231.1
|+31.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|65.72
|61.88
|+6.21%
|53.46
|+22.94%
|Total Operating Expense
|4896.07
|3832.82
|+27.74%
|3767.6
|+29.95%
|Operating Income
|695.82
|507.65
|+37.07%
|556.08
|+25.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|725.26
|546.39
|+32.74%
|573.06
|+26.56%
|Net Income
|546
|412.85
|+32.25%
|425.03
|+28.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|36.26
|27.41
|+32.3%
|28.31
|+28.08%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹546Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹5591.89Cr
