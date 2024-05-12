Polycab India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 28.46% YOY

Polycab India Q4 Results Live : Polycab India declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline increased by 29.33% & the profit increased by 28.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 28.83% and the profit increased by 32.25%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 34.98% q-o-q & increased by 31.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 37.07% q-o-q & increased by 25.13% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹36.26 for Q4 which increased by 28.08% Y-o-Y.

Polycab India has delivered 0.19% return in the last 1 week, 13.06% return in last 6 months and 5.81% YTD return.

Currently Polycab India has a market cap of ₹87196.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5949 & ₹3202.3 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024 out of 24 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Polycab India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5591.89 4340.47 +28.83% 4323.68 +29.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 303.74 467.18 -34.98% 231.1 +31.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 65.72 61.88 +6.21% 53.46 +22.94% Total Operating Expense 4896.07 3832.82 +27.74% 3767.6 +29.95% Operating Income 695.82 507.65 +37.07% 556.08 +25.13% Net Income Before Taxes 725.26 546.39 +32.74% 573.06 +26.56% Net Income 546 412.85 +32.25% 425.03 +28.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 36.26 27.41 +32.3% 28.31 +28.08%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹546Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹5591.89Cr

