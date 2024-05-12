Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Polycab India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 28.46% YOY

Polycab India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 28.46% YOY

Livemint

Polycab India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 29.33% YoY & profit increased by 28.46% YoY

Polycab India Q4 Results Live

Polycab India Q4 Results Live : Polycab India declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline increased by 29.33% & the profit increased by 28.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 28.83% and the profit increased by 32.25%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 34.98% q-o-q & increased by 31.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 37.07% q-o-q & increased by 25.13% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 36.26 for Q4 which increased by 28.08% Y-o-Y.

Polycab India has delivered 0.19% return in the last 1 week, 13.06% return in last 6 months and 5.81% YTD return.

Currently Polycab India has a market cap of 87196.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of 5949 & 3202.3 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024 out of 24 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Polycab India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5591.894340.47+28.83%4323.68+29.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total303.74467.18-34.98%231.1+31.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization65.7261.88+6.21%53.46+22.94%
Total Operating Expense4896.073832.82+27.74%3767.6+29.95%
Operating Income695.82507.65+37.07%556.08+25.13%
Net Income Before Taxes725.26546.39+32.74%573.06+26.56%
Net Income546412.85+32.25%425.03+28.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS36.2627.41+32.3%28.31+28.08%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹546Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹5591.89Cr

