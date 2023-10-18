The investor confidence remains strong on growth prospects of Polycab India Ltd that has seen its share prices have doubled over last one year to 52 week highs seen on Tuesday.

The Strong growth in wires and cables business being lifted by strong government infrastructure push and good real estate demand has been one of the key reasons for this investor confidence on Polycab.

Polycab reported profit for the quarter ending September at ₹4,255.68 crore attributable to shareholders of the company) saw a sharp rise of 58.8% compared to ₹2,679.68 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis also Polycab’s net profit improved 6.5% sequentially.

The same was helped by strong improvement in the operating performance. The reported operating profits at 6,08.9 Crore rose 43% YoY and 11% sequentially. The operating margins improved by 160 basis points year-on-year to 14.4%. Better operating leverage and favorable product mix contributed to margin improvement.

The company’s revenues from operations at ₹4217.6 crore also grew by 27% YoY and 11% sequentially.

Analysts at Elara Securities India Pvt Ltd in their first cut post results said that Q2 consolidated revenue beats consensus estimates by 4% while Ebitda was 9% higher than consensus estimates). The EBITDA margin at 14.4% was the highest in the last 12 quarters led by mix and operating leverage as per analyst at Elara.

The company’s strong performance in Q2 FY24 was led by strong volume growth in the wires & cables business that contributes almost 90% to overall revenues. Wires & Cables business revenue for Q2 FY24 grew by 28% YoY and were driven by strong volume growth. The string demand continues to be supported by the government capex and robust real-estate off-takes that enabled sustenance of growth momentum.

Domestically, both distribution driven business and institutional business exhibited strong performance, highlighted the company. Geographically, growth was broad based, with the highest growth coming from the North region. Cables growth continued to outperform wires growth, said the company.

The revenue from international business contributed 9.3% of the consolidated revenue for the quarter. The Company expanded its global footprint to 76 countries.

The expectations from FMEG (fast moving Electrical goods) business already had remained muted and the company exhibited marginal growth of 8% YoY in Q2FY24. The demand remains weak . Polycab’s larger businesses of Fans and Lights is showing de-growth due to continued weakness in consumer demand. Switchgears and Conduit Pipes & Fittings businesses nevertheless showed remarkable growth during the quarter, both on year-on-year and sequential basis. Switches business too exhibited excellent growth, with sales growing almost two folds year-on-year, on a strong base. Luminaires business had a strong quarter, benefiting from the set-up of its separate vertical, under Project LEAP.

Project Leap is a multi-year transformational programme aimed at having the right building blocks in place which will enable us to achieve ₹200 billion ( ₹20,000 crore) of the top line by FY26.

The project LEAP is helping Polycab sustain growth momentum. Geographically, both the West and South regions showed yearly as well as sequential growth during the quarter, while the North region showed sequential growth. Improvement in mix towards higher margin products contained bottom-line de-growth despite higher A&P spends during the quarter, highlighted the company

