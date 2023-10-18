Polycab Q2 driven by outperformance in the Cables segment beats analysts estimates
Q2 Results- The company's net profit grew 59% year-on-year. The analysts at Elara Securities said that consolidated revenue at ₹4221 Crore beats consensus estimates by 4% while Ebitda was 9% higher than consensus estimates. The EBITDA margin at 14.4% was the highest in the last 12 quarters
The investor confidence remains strong on growth prospects of Polycab India Ltd that has seen its share prices have doubled over last one year to 52 week highs seen on Tuesday.
