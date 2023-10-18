Polycab India Q2 results: Profit and income increases, margin better than expected, stock down
Polycab Q2 results: The company's EBITDA has increased from ₹427.6 crore to ₹608.7 crore.
Electrical goods company Polycab India on Wednesday reported their second-quarter earnings. Compared to the July-September quarter of the financial year 2022-23, the income in the July-September quarter of the financial year 2023-24 has increased from ₹3,332 crore to ₹4,218 crore. The company's profit has also increased during this period. Polycab, India's second largest cables maker by market capitalisation, has reported double-digit increases in earnings over the previous four quarters.