Electrical goods company Polycab India on Wednesday reported their second-quarter earnings. Compared to the July-September quarter of the financial year 2022-23, the income in the July-September quarter of the financial year 2023-24 has increased from ₹3,332 crore to ₹4,218 crore. The company's profit has also increased during this period. Polycab, India's second largest cables maker by market capitalisation, has reported double-digit increases in earnings over the previous four quarters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's EBITDA has increased from ₹427.6 crore to ₹608.7 crore.

Despite reporting healthy Q2 numbers, the shares of Polycab India Ltd slipped around 2.65% and was trading at ₹5,323.10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Polycab India posted a 58.8% rise in its second-quarter profit on Wednesday, aided by healthy sales in its wires and cables business.

Consolidated net profit climbed to 4.26 billion rupees ($51.19 million) in the three months ended September 30 from 2.68 billion rupees a year earlier.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!