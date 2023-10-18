Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Polycab India Q2 results: Profit and income increases, margin better than expected, stock down

Polycab India Q2 results: Profit and income increases, margin better than expected, stock down

Livemint

  • Polycab Q2 results: The company's EBITDA has increased from 427.6 crore to 608.7 crore.

polycab1

Electrical goods company Polycab India on Wednesday reported their second-quarter earnings. Compared to the July-September quarter of the financial year 2022-23, the income in the July-September quarter of the financial year 2023-24 has increased from 3,332 crore to 4,218 crore. The company's profit has also increased during this period. Polycab, India's second largest cables maker by market capitalisation, has reported double-digit increases in earnings over the previous four quarters.

The company's EBITDA has increased from 427.6 crore to 608.7 crore.

Despite reporting healthy Q2 numbers, the shares of Polycab India Ltd slipped around 2.65% and was trading at 5,323.10.

Polycab India posted a 58.8% rise in its second-quarter profit on Wednesday, aided by healthy sales in its wires and cables business.

Consolidated net profit climbed to 4.26 billion rupees ($51.19 million) in the three months ended September 30 from 2.68 billion rupees a year earlier.

Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST
