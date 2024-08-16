Polyplex Corporation Q1 results : profit at ₹53.52Cr, Revenue increased by 8.02% YoY

Published16 Aug 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Polyplex Corporation Q1 Results Live : Polyplex Corporation Q1 Results Live: Polyplex Corporation declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 8.02% and the profit came at 53.52cr. It is noteworthy that Polyplex Corporation had declared a loss of 3.12cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.41%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined significantly by 47.11% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 40.33% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses has positively impacted the company's bottom line.

The operating income saw a substantial increase, up by 640.49% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 395.8% year-over-year. This remarkable growth highlights the company's improved operational efficiency and profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is 17.05, which marks an impressive increase of 1815.38% year-over-year. This surge in EPS reflects the company's strong financial performance during the quarter.

Polyplex Corporation has delivered a return of 4.67% in the last week, 22.96% return in the last 6 months, and a 12.66% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures indicate the company's robust market performance and investor confidence.

Currently, Polyplex Corporation has a market cap of 3720.5 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 1257 and 751.65 respectively. These metrics underscore the company's significant market presence and stock performance.

Polyplex Corporation Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1685.61678.69+0.41%1560.52+8.02%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total148.72281.2-47.11%249.25-40.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization69.5981.9-15.03%74.66-6.79%
Total Operating Expense1576.971664.02-5.23%1538.61+2.49%
Operating Income108.6314.67+640.49%21.91+395.8%
Net Income Before Taxes107.4121.13+408.33%-12.82+937.83%
Net Income53.528.42+535.63%-3.12+1815.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.052.68+536.19%-0.99+1815.38%
FAQs
₹53.52Cr
₹1685.6Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:10 AM IST
