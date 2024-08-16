Polyplex Corporation Q1 results : profit at ₹53.52Cr, Revenue increased by 8.02% YoY

Polyplex Corporation Q1 Results Live : Polyplex Corporation Q1 Results Live: Polyplex Corporation declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 8.02% and the profit came at ₹53.52cr. It is noteworthy that Polyplex Corporation had declared a loss of ₹3.12cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.41%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined significantly by 47.11% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 40.33% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses has positively impacted the company's bottom line.
The operating income saw a substantial increase, up by 640.49% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 395.8% year-over-year. This remarkable growth highlights the company's improved operational efficiency and profitability.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is ₹17.05, which marks an impressive increase of 1815.38% year-over-year. This surge in EPS reflects the company's strong financial performance during the quarter.
Polyplex Corporation has delivered a return of 4.67% in the last week, 22.96% return in the last 6 months, and a 12.66% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures indicate the company's robust market performance and investor confidence.
Currently, Polyplex Corporation has a market cap of ₹3720.5 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1257 and ₹751.65 respectively. These metrics underscore the company's significant market presence and stock performance.
Polyplex Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1685.6
|1678.69
|+0.41%
|1560.52
|+8.02%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|148.72
|281.2
|-47.11%
|249.25
|-40.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|69.59
|81.9
|-15.03%
|74.66
|-6.79%
|Total Operating Expense
|1576.97
|1664.02
|-5.23%
|1538.61
|+2.49%
|Operating Income
|108.63
|14.67
|+640.49%
|21.91
|+395.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|107.41
|21.13
|+408.33%
|-12.82
|+937.83%
|Net Income
|53.52
|8.42
|+535.63%
|-3.12
|+1815.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.05
|2.68
|+536.19%
|-0.99
|+1815.38%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess