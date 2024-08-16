Polyplex Corporation Q1 results : profit at ₹53.52Cr, Revenue increased by 8.02% YoY

Polyplex Corporation Q1 Results Live : Polyplex Corporation Q1 Results Live: Polyplex Corporation declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 8.02% and the profit came at ₹53.52cr. It is noteworthy that Polyplex Corporation had declared a loss of ₹3.12cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.41%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined significantly by 47.11% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 40.33% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses has positively impacted the company's bottom line.

The operating income saw a substantial increase, up by 640.49% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 395.8% year-over-year. This remarkable growth highlights the company's improved operational efficiency and profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is ₹17.05, which marks an impressive increase of 1815.38% year-over-year. This surge in EPS reflects the company's strong financial performance during the quarter.

Polyplex Corporation has delivered a return of 4.67% in the last week, 22.96% return in the last 6 months, and a 12.66% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures indicate the company's robust market performance and investor confidence.

Currently, Polyplex Corporation has a market cap of ₹3720.5 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1257 and ₹751.65 respectively. These metrics underscore the company's significant market presence and stock performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Polyplex Corporation Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1685.6 1678.69 +0.41% 1560.52 +8.02% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 148.72 281.2 -47.11% 249.25 -40.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 69.59 81.9 -15.03% 74.66 -6.79% Total Operating Expense 1576.97 1664.02 -5.23% 1538.61 +2.49% Operating Income 108.63 14.67 +640.49% 21.91 +395.8% Net Income Before Taxes 107.41 21.13 +408.33% -12.82 +937.83% Net Income 53.52 8.42 +535.63% -3.12 +1815.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.05 2.68 +536.19% -0.99 +1815.38%

