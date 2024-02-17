Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Polyplex Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 88.1% YOY

Polyplex Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 88.1% YOY

Livemint

Polyplex Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 19.74% YoY & profit decreased by 88.1% YoY

Polyplex Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live

Polyplex Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.74% & the profit decreased by 88.1% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.87% and the profit decreased by 83.53%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.1% q-o-q & decreased by 5.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 92.57% q-o-q & decreased by 97.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.47 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 88.07% Y-o-Y.

Polyplex Corporation has delivered -5.57% return in the last 1 week, -17.32% return in last 6 months and -11.71% YTD return.

Currently the Polyplex Corporation has a market cap of 2914.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1644.3 & 925.7 respectively.

Polyplex Corporation Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1495.571572.09-4.87%1863.34-19.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total248.01250.77-1.1%263.39-5.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization75.4375.14+0.39%75.18+0.33%
Total Operating Expense1492.191526.6-2.25%1736.32-14.06%
Operating Income3.3845.49-92.57%127.02-97.34%
Net Income Before Taxes8.4759.13-85.68%75.65-88.8%
Net Income4.627.93-83.53%38.67-88.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.478.9-83.48%12.32-88.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.6Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1495.57Cr

