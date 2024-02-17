Polyplex Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 88.1% YOY

Polyplex Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.74% & the profit decreased by 88.1% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.87% and the profit decreased by 83.53%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.1% q-o-q & decreased by 5.84% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 92.57% q-o-q & decreased by 97.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.47 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 88.07% Y-o-Y.

Polyplex Corporation has delivered -5.57% return in the last 1 week, -17.32% return in last 6 months and -11.71% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Polyplex Corporation has a market cap of ₹2914.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1644.3 & ₹925.7 respectively.

Polyplex Corporation Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1495.57 1572.09 -4.87% 1863.34 -19.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 248.01 250.77 -1.1% 263.39 -5.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 75.43 75.14 +0.39% 75.18 +0.33% Total Operating Expense 1492.19 1526.6 -2.25% 1736.32 -14.06% Operating Income 3.38 45.49 -92.57% 127.02 -97.34% Net Income Before Taxes 8.47 59.13 -85.68% 75.65 -88.8% Net Income 4.6 27.93 -83.53% 38.67 -88.1% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.47 8.9 -83.48% 12.32 -88.07%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.6Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1495.57Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!