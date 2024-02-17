Polyplex Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 88.1% YOY

Polyplex Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.74% & the profit decreased by 88.1% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.87% and the profit decreased by 83.53%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.1% q-o-q & decreased by 5.84% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 92.57% q-o-q & decreased by 97.34% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.47 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 88.07% Y-o-Y.
Polyplex Corporation has delivered -5.57% return in the last 1 week, -17.32% return in last 6 months and -11.71% YTD return.
Currently the Polyplex Corporation has a market cap of ₹2914.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1644.3 & ₹925.7 respectively.
Polyplex Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1495.57
|1572.09
|-4.87%
|1863.34
|-19.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|248.01
|250.77
|-1.1%
|263.39
|-5.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|75.43
|75.14
|+0.39%
|75.18
|+0.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|1492.19
|1526.6
|-2.25%
|1736.32
|-14.06%
|Operating Income
|3.38
|45.49
|-92.57%
|127.02
|-97.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.47
|59.13
|-85.68%
|75.65
|-88.8%
|Net Income
|4.6
|27.93
|-83.53%
|38.67
|-88.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.47
|8.9
|-83.48%
|12.32
|-88.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.6Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1495.57Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!