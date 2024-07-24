Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 215.9% YOY

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 36.93% YoY & profit increased by 215.9% YoY

Livemint
Published24 Jul 2024, 09:48 AM IST
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q1 Results Live
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q1 Results Live

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Pondy Oxides & Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 36.93% & the profit increased by 215.9% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 23.09% and the profit increased by 8.43%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.84% q-o-q & increased by 4.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 33.09% q-o-q & increased by 118.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.92 for Q1 which increased by 181.02% Y-o-Y.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals has delivered 3.63% return in the last 1 week, 36.67% return in last 6 months and 104.01% YTD return.

Currently the Pondy Oxides & Chemicals has a market cap of 1291.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1062 & 377.5 respectively.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue444.94361.47+23.09%324.94+36.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.436.13+4.84%6.16+4.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.572.82+26.54%3.47+2.8%
Total Operating Expense425.53346.88+22.67%316.06+34.63%
Operating Income19.4114.59+33.09%8.88+118.65%
Net Income Before Taxes17.8614.25+25.34%6.25+185.6%
Net Income12.9611.95+8.43%4.1+215.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.9210.17-2.46%3.53+181.02%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.96Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>444.94Cr
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 09:48 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsPondy Oxides & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 215.9% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC

    502.65
    09:49 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    10.6 (2.15%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.35
    09:49 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    0.85 (0.28%)

    Tata Steel

    160.45
    09:49 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    0.4 (0.25%)

    Bandhan Bank

    192.20
    09:49 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    -3.25 (-1.66%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Borosil Renewables

    559.60
    09:44 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    41.35 (7.98%)

    Quess Corp

    696.00
    09:44 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    50.45 (7.82%)

    Kalyan Jewellers India

    595.25
    09:44 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    42.4 (7.67%)

    Avanti Feeds

    683.55
    09:44 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    38.55 (5.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,412.00-3,783.00
      Chennai
      70,716.00-4,406.00
      Delhi
      70,716.00-4,332.00
      Kolkata
      70,716.00-4,845.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.78/L0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue