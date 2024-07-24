Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 215.9% YOY

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Pondy Oxides & Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 36.93% & the profit increased by 215.9% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 23.09% and the profit increased by 8.43%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.84% q-o-q & increased by 4.47% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 33.09% q-o-q & increased by 118.65% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.92 for Q1 which increased by 181.02% Y-o-Y.
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals has delivered 3.63% return in the last 1 week, 36.67% return in last 6 months and 104.01% YTD return.
Currently the Pondy Oxides & Chemicals has a market cap of ₹1291.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1062 & ₹377.5 respectively.
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|444.94
|361.47
|+23.09%
|324.94
|+36.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.43
|6.13
|+4.84%
|6.16
|+4.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.57
|2.82
|+26.54%
|3.47
|+2.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|425.53
|346.88
|+22.67%
|316.06
|+34.63%
|Operating Income
|19.41
|14.59
|+33.09%
|8.88
|+118.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|17.86
|14.25
|+25.34%
|6.25
|+185.6%
|Net Income
|12.96
|11.95
|+8.43%
|4.1
|+215.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.92
|10.17
|-2.46%
|3.53
|+181.02%
