Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 215.9% YOY

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 215.9% YOY

Livemint

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 36.93% YoY & profit increased by 215.9% YoY

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q1 Results Live

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Pondy Oxides & Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 36.93% & the profit increased by 215.9% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 23.09% and the profit increased by 8.43%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.84% q-o-q & increased by 4.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 33.09% q-o-q & increased by 118.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.92 for Q1 which increased by 181.02% Y-o-Y.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals has delivered 3.63% return in the last 1 week, 36.67% return in last 6 months and 104.01% YTD return.

Currently the Pondy Oxides & Chemicals has a market cap of 1291.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1062 & 377.5 respectively.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue444.94361.47+23.09%324.94+36.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.436.13+4.84%6.16+4.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.572.82+26.54%3.47+2.8%
Total Operating Expense425.53346.88+22.67%316.06+34.63%
Operating Income19.4114.59+33.09%8.88+118.65%
Net Income Before Taxes17.8614.25+25.34%6.25+185.6%
Net Income12.9611.95+8.43%4.1+215.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.9210.17-2.46%3.53+181.02%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹12.96Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹444.94Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.