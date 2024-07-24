Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 215.9% YOY

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 36.93% YoY & profit increased by 215.9% YoY

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Pondy Oxides & Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 36.93% & the profit increased by 215.9% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 23.09% and the profit increased by 8.43%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.84% q-o-q & increased by 4.47% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 33.09% q-o-q & increased by 118.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹9.92 for Q1 which increased by 181.02% Y-o-Y.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals has delivered 3.63% return in the last 1 week, 36.67% return in last 6 months and 104.01% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Pondy Oxides & Chemicals has a market cap of ₹1291.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1062 & ₹377.5 respectively.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 444.94 361.47 +23.09% 324.94 +36.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.43 6.13 +4.84% 6.16 +4.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.57 2.82 +26.54% 3.47 +2.8% Total Operating Expense 425.53 346.88 +22.67% 316.06 +34.63% Operating Income 19.41 14.59 +33.09% 8.88 +118.65% Net Income Before Taxes 17.86 14.25 +25.34% 6.25 +185.6% Net Income 12.96 11.95 +8.43% 4.1 +215.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.92 10.17 -2.46% 3.53 +181.02%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹12.96Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹444.94Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar