Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 168.25% YoY

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q2 Results Live : Pondy Oxides & Chemicals declared their Q2 results on 16 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance. The company reported a topline increase of 45.93% year-over-year, while profits soared by an impressive 168.25%.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals experienced a revenue growth of 30.15%, along with a profit increase of 17.74%. This consistent upward trend reflects the company's effective operational strategies and market positioning.

Notably, the company saw a reduction in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which declined by 8.54% quarter-over-quarter and by 12.79% year-over-year. This efficiency in cost management has contributed to the overall profit surge.

The operating income also showed significant improvement, rising by 27.43% sequentially and 98.92% year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance and increasing demand for the company's products.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals reported an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹5.67 for Q2, marking a 16.05% increase year-over-year, further underlining the company's financial health.

Despite facing a challenging week with a -44.83% return, the company has delivered an impressive 58.55% return over the last six months and a remarkable 111.58% year-to-date return, showcasing its resilience in the market.

Currently, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals boasts a market capitalization of ₹2770.72 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹2380 and a low of ₹382.45, illustrating significant volatility but also potential for growth.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 579.11 444.94 +30.15% 396.83 +45.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.88 6.43 -8.54% 6.74 -12.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.06 3.57 +13.57% 3.36 +20.8% Total Operating Expense 554.37 425.53 +30.28% 384.39 +44.22% Operating Income 24.74 19.41 +27.43% 12.43 +98.92% Net Income Before Taxes 21.33 17.86 +19.48% 8.78 +143.03% Net Income 15.26 12.96 +17.74% 5.69 +168.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.67 9.92 -42.79% 4.89 +16.05%