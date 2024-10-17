Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 168.25% YoY

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 168.25% YoY

Livemint

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 45.93% YoY & profit increased by 168.25% YoY.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q2 Results Live

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q2 Results Live : Pondy Oxides & Chemicals declared their Q2 results on 16 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance. The company reported a topline increase of 45.93% year-over-year, while profits soared by an impressive 168.25%.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals experienced a revenue growth of 30.15%, along with a profit increase of 17.74%. This consistent upward trend reflects the company's effective operational strategies and market positioning.

Notably, the company saw a reduction in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which declined by 8.54% quarter-over-quarter and by 12.79% year-over-year. This efficiency in cost management has contributed to the overall profit surge.

The operating income also showed significant improvement, rising by 27.43% sequentially and 98.92% year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance and increasing demand for the company's products.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals reported an earnings per share (EPS) of 5.67 for Q2, marking a 16.05% increase year-over-year, further underlining the company's financial health.

Despite facing a challenging week with a -44.83% return, the company has delivered an impressive 58.55% return over the last six months and a remarkable 111.58% year-to-date return, showcasing its resilience in the market.

Currently, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals boasts a market capitalization of 2770.72 Cr, with a 52-week high of 2380 and a low of 382.45, illustrating significant volatility but also potential for growth.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue579.11444.94+30.15%396.83+45.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.886.43-8.54%6.74-12.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.063.57+13.57%3.36+20.8%
Total Operating Expense554.37425.53+30.28%384.39+44.22%
Operating Income24.7419.41+27.43%12.43+98.92%
Net Income Before Taxes21.3317.86+19.48%8.78+143.03%
Net Income15.2612.96+17.74%5.69+168.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.679.92-42.79%4.89+16.05%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹15.26Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹579.11Cr

