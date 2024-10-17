Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 168.25% YoY

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q2 Results Live : Pondy Oxides & Chemicals declared their Q2 results on 16 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance. The company reported a topline increase of 45.93% year-over-year, while profits soared by an impressive 168.25%.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals experienced a revenue growth of 30.15%, along with a profit increase of 17.74%. This consistent upward trend reflects the company's effective operational strategies and market positioning.
Notably, the company saw a reduction in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which declined by 8.54% quarter-over-quarter and by 12.79% year-over-year. This efficiency in cost management has contributed to the overall profit surge.
The operating income also showed significant improvement, rising by 27.43% sequentially and 98.92% year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance and increasing demand for the company's products.
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals reported an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹5.67 for Q2, marking a 16.05% increase year-over-year, further underlining the company's financial health.
Despite facing a challenging week with a -44.83% return, the company has delivered an impressive 58.55% return over the last six months and a remarkable 111.58% year-to-date return, showcasing its resilience in the market.
Currently, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals boasts a market capitalization of ₹2770.72 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹2380 and a low of ₹382.45, illustrating significant volatility but also potential for growth.
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|579.11
|444.94
|+30.15%
|396.83
|+45.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.88
|6.43
|-8.54%
|6.74
|-12.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.06
|3.57
|+13.57%
|3.36
|+20.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|554.37
|425.53
|+30.28%
|384.39
|+44.22%
|Operating Income
|24.74
|19.41
|+27.43%
|12.43
|+98.92%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|21.33
|17.86
|+19.48%
|8.78
|+143.03%
|Net Income
|15.26
|12.96
|+17.74%
|5.69
|+168.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.67
|9.92
|-42.79%
|4.89
|+16.05%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹15.26Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹579.11Cr
