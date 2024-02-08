Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 6.4% YOY

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.22% & the profit decreased by 6.4% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.25% and the profit increased by 78.16%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.87% q-o-q & increased by 9.44% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 70.4% q-o-q & increased by 34.24% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.72 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 6.34% Y-o-Y.
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals has delivered 7.72% return in the last 1 week, 69.64% return in last 6 months and 63.9% YTD return.
Currently, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals has a market cap of ₹957.82 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹852.35 & ₹262.1 respectively.
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|457.36
|396.83
|+15.25%
|374.2
|+22.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.35
|6.74
|-5.87%
|5.8
|+9.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.53
|3.36
|+5.21%
|2.64
|+33.93%
|Total Operating Expense
|436.17
|384.39
|+13.47%
|358.42
|+21.69%
|Operating Income
|21.19
|12.43
|+70.4%
|15.78
|+34.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|14.74
|8.78
|+67.89%
|14.85
|-0.78%
|Net Income
|10.13
|5.69
|+78.16%
|10.83
|-6.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.72
|4.89
|+78.32%
|9.31
|-6.34%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹10.13Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹457.36Cr
