Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 6.4% YOY

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 6.4% YOY

Livemint

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 22.22% YoY & profit decreased by 6.4% YoY

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.22% & the profit decreased by 6.4% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.25% and the profit increased by 78.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.87% q-o-q & increased by 9.44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 70.4% q-o-q & increased by 34.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.72 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 6.34% Y-o-Y.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals has delivered 7.72% return in the last 1 week, 69.64% return in last 6 months and 63.9% YTD return.

Currently, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals has a market cap of 957.82 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 852.35 & 262.1 respectively.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue457.36396.83+15.25%374.2+22.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.356.74-5.87%5.8+9.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.533.36+5.21%2.64+33.93%
Total Operating Expense436.17384.39+13.47%358.42+21.69%
Operating Income21.1912.43+70.4%15.78+34.24%
Net Income Before Taxes14.748.78+67.89%14.85-0.78%
Net Income10.135.69+78.16%10.83-6.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.724.89+78.32%9.31-6.34%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹10.13Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹457.36Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.