Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 6.4% YOY

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.22% & the profit decreased by 6.4% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.25% and the profit increased by 78.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.87% q-o-q & increased by 9.44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 70.4% q-o-q & increased by 34.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹8.72 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 6.34% Y-o-Y.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals has delivered 7.72% return in the last 1 week, 69.64% return in last 6 months and 63.9% YTD return.

Currently, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals has a market cap of ₹957.82 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹852.35 & ₹262.1 respectively.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 457.36 396.83 +15.25% 374.2 +22.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.35 6.74 -5.87% 5.8 +9.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.53 3.36 +5.21% 2.64 +33.93% Total Operating Expense 436.17 384.39 +13.47% 358.42 +21.69% Operating Income 21.19 12.43 +70.4% 15.78 +34.24% Net Income Before Taxes 14.74 8.78 +67.89% 14.85 -0.78% Net Income 10.13 5.69 +78.16% 10.83 -6.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.72 4.89 +78.32% 9.31 -6.34%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹10.13Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹457.36Cr

