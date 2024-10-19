Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ponni Sugars Erode Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 23.08% YOY

Ponni Sugars Erode Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 23.08% YOY

Ponni Sugars Erode Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 26.05% YoY & profit decreased by 23.08% YoY.

Ponni Sugars Erode Q2 Results Live

Ponni Sugars Erode Q2 Results Live : Ponni Sugars Erode declared their Q2 results on October 18, 2024, revealing a significant drop in both revenue and profit year-over-year. The company's topline decreased by 26.05%, while profit fell by 23.08%. However, compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a remarkable recovery with revenue growing by 72.74% and profit soaring by 1323.46%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a decline, decreasing by 11.09% quarter-over-quarter, but reflected a 7.62% increase year-over-year. This indicates a strategic adjustment in managing operational costs, which could be beneficial in the long run.

Operating income also saw substantial changes, with a notable increase of 317.23% quarter-over-quarter, though it decreased by 35.95% year-over-year. Such fluctuations underscore the volatility in the sugar sector and the challenges faced by Ponni Sugars Erode in maintaining consistent performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 13.41, marking a decrease of 23.06% compared to the same period last year. This decline in EPS reflects the overall profitability challenges the company faced during this quarter.

Over the past week, Ponni Sugars Erode has delivered a return of -2.01%, while the company has seen returns of 11.85% over the last six months and 13.77% year-to-date. These figures suggest that while the company faces short-term challenges, there has been a positive trend in the longer term.

Currently, Ponni Sugars Erode has a market capitalization of 400.08 crore, with a 52-week high of 598.9 and a low of 363.25. Investors will be keen to watch how the company navigates its challenges in the upcoming quarters.

Ponni Sugars Erode Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue94.5454.73+72.74%127.84-26.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.936.67-11.09%5.51+7.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.422.29+5.68%2.13+13.62%
Total Operating Expense84.3359.43+41.9%111.9-24.64%
Operating Income10.21-4.7+317.23%15.94-35.95%
Net Income Before Taxes13.780.93+1381.72%17.91-23.06%
Net Income11.530.81+1323.46%14.99-23.08%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.410.94+1326.6%17.43-23.06%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹11.53Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹94.54Cr

