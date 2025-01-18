Ponni Sugars Erode Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 79.31% YOY, profit at ₹2.41 crore and revenue at ₹115.74 crore

Ponni Sugars Erode Q3 Results 2025:Ponni Sugars Erode declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant decline in both profit and revenue. The company's topline decreased by 6.98% year-over-year, with profit plummeting by 79.31% to ₹2.41 crore, while revenue stood at ₹115.74 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Ponni Sugars Erode experienced a revenue growth of 22.42%, although profit saw a substantial drop of 79.1%. This stark contrast highlights the challenges faced by the company amidst rising operational costs.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.05% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 7.12% year-on-year, contributing to the overall decline in profitability.
The operating income was notably down, declining by 83.45% quarter-on-quarter and decreasing by 86.67% year-on-year. This reflects the ongoing pressures within the market and operational inefficiencies.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹2.8, marking a decrease of 79.34% year-on-year, further indicating the financial strain on the company.
Despite these challenges, Ponni Sugars Erode has delivered a 2.16% return in the last week, though it has seen a -28.28% return over the last six months and -2.3% YTD return.
As of now, the Ponni Sugars Erode has a market capitalization of ₹340.88 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹598.9 and a low of ₹363.25.
Ponni Sugars Erode Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|115.74
|94.54
|+22.42%
|124.43
|-6.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.17
|5.93
|+4.05%
|5.76
|+7.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.47
|2.42
|+2.07%
|2.19
|+12.79%
|Total Operating Expense
|114.05
|84.33
|+35.24%
|111.75
|+2.06%
|Operating Income
|1.69
|10.21
|-83.45%
|12.68
|-86.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.61
|13.78
|-81.06%
|14.69
|-82.23%
|Net Income
|2.41
|11.53
|-79.1%
|11.65
|-79.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.8
|13.41
|-79.12%
|13.55
|-79.34%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹2.41Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹115.74Cr