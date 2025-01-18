Ponni Sugars Erode Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 79.31% YOY, profit at ₹2.41 crore and revenue at ₹115.74 crore

Ponni Sugars Erode Q3 Results 2025:Ponni Sugars Erode declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant decline in both profit and revenue. The company's topline decreased by 6.98% year-over-year, with profit plummeting by 79.31% to ₹2.41 crore, while revenue stood at ₹115.74 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ponni Sugars Erode experienced a revenue growth of 22.42%, although profit saw a substantial drop of 79.1%. This stark contrast highlights the challenges faced by the company amidst rising operational costs.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.05% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 7.12% year-on-year, contributing to the overall decline in profitability.

The operating income was notably down, declining by 83.45% quarter-on-quarter and decreasing by 86.67% year-on-year. This reflects the ongoing pressures within the market and operational inefficiencies.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹2.8, marking a decrease of 79.34% year-on-year, further indicating the financial strain on the company.

Despite these challenges, Ponni Sugars Erode has delivered a 2.16% return in the last week, though it has seen a -28.28% return over the last six months and -2.3% YTD return.

As of now, the Ponni Sugars Erode has a market capitalization of ₹340.88 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹598.9 and a low of ₹363.25.

Ponni Sugars Erode Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 115.74 94.54 +22.42% 124.43 -6.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.17 5.93 +4.05% 5.76 +7.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.47 2.42 +2.07% 2.19 +12.79% Total Operating Expense 114.05 84.33 +35.24% 111.75 +2.06% Operating Income 1.69 10.21 -83.45% 12.68 -86.67% Net Income Before Taxes 2.61 13.78 -81.06% 14.69 -82.23% Net Income 2.41 11.53 -79.1% 11.65 -79.31% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.8 13.41 -79.12% 13.55 -79.34%

