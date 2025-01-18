Ponni Sugars Erode Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 79.31% YOY, profit at ₹2.41 crore and revenue at ₹115.74 crore

Ponni Sugars Erode Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 6.98% YoY & profit decreased by 79.31% YoY, profit at 2.41 crore and revenue at 115.74 crore

Published18 Jan 2025, 11:05 AM IST
Ponni Sugars Erode Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025

Ponni Sugars Erode Q3 Results 2025:Ponni Sugars Erode declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant decline in both profit and revenue. The company's topline decreased by 6.98% year-over-year, with profit plummeting by 79.31% to 2.41 crore, while revenue stood at 115.74 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ponni Sugars Erode experienced a revenue growth of 22.42%, although profit saw a substantial drop of 79.1%. This stark contrast highlights the challenges faced by the company amidst rising operational costs.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.05% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 7.12% year-on-year, contributing to the overall decline in profitability.

Ponni Sugars Erode Q3 Results

The operating income was notably down, declining by 83.45% quarter-on-quarter and decreasing by 86.67% year-on-year. This reflects the ongoing pressures within the market and operational inefficiencies.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 2.8, marking a decrease of 79.34% year-on-year, further indicating the financial strain on the company.

Despite these challenges, Ponni Sugars Erode has delivered a 2.16% return in the last week, though it has seen a -28.28% return over the last six months and -2.3% YTD return.

As of now, the Ponni Sugars Erode has a market capitalization of 340.88 crore, with a 52-week high of 598.9 and a low of 363.25.

Ponni Sugars Erode Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue115.7494.54+22.42%124.43-6.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.175.93+4.05%5.76+7.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.472.42+2.07%2.19+12.79%
Total Operating Expense114.0584.33+35.24%111.75+2.06%
Operating Income1.6910.21-83.45%12.68-86.67%
Net Income Before Taxes2.6113.78-81.06%14.69-82.23%
Net Income2.4111.53-79.1%11.65-79.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.813.41-79.12%13.55-79.34%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹2.41Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹115.74Cr

First Published:18 Jan 2025, 11:05 AM IST
