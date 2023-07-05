Poonawalla Fincorp Q1 business update: Disbursements grow 143% YoY to ₹7,050 crore; stock hits 52-week high1 min read 05 Jul 2023, 02:31 PM IST
Poonawalla Fincorp recorded its highest ever total disbursements of ₹7,050 crore during Q1FY24, registering a growth of 143% from ₹2,901 crore in the same period last year.
Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp rallied over 4% on Wednesday after the company reported robust business update for the first quarter ending June 2023. The stock hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹375.80 apiece on the BSE during the session.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×