Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp rallied over 4% on Wednesday after the company reported robust business update for the first quarter ending June 2023. The stock hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹375.80 apiece on the BSE during the session.

The NBFC recorded its highest ever total disbursements of ₹7,050 crore during Q1FY24, registering a growth of 143% from ₹2,901 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, disbursements rose 11% from ₹6,371 crore in Q4FY23.

Direct Digital Program (DDP) continued a healthy trajectory, contributing 86% of the total disbursements in Q1FY24 compared to 81% in Q4FY23, 66% in Q3FY23, 54% in Q2FY23 and 32% in Q1FY23, Poonawalla Fincorp said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read: HDFC Bank’s Q1 is healthy; merger synergies to ease margin pressure

The company’s Assets Under Management (AUM) grew by 41% YoY to ₹17,770 crore as on June 30, 2023. The sequential growth in AUM was 10%.

On asset quality, Poonawalla Fincorp said that gross non-performing assets (GNPA) and net non-performing assets (NNPA) were expected to improve further.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp share price zooms to 52-week high; Harley X440 launch seen boosting market share

“As guided, we would strive to maintain the NNPA below 1% in line with its Management Vision 2025," the company said.

Moreover, the company continues to have ample liquidity of approximately ₹4,000 crore as on June 30, 2023, it added.

Poonawalla Fincorp share price jumped more than 61% in the last one year.

At 2:30 pm, the shares of Poonawalla Fincorp were trading 2.84% higher at ₹368.95 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Live Market Updates here