Poonawalla Fincorp Q1 business update: Disbursements grow 143% YoY to 7,050 crore; stock hits 52-week high
Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp rallied over 4% on Wednesday after the company reported robust business update for the first quarter ending June 2023. The stock hit its fresh 52-week high of 375.80 apiece on the BSE during the session.

The NBFC recorded its highest ever total disbursements of 7,050 crore during Q1FY24, registering a growth of 143% from 2,901 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, disbursements rose 11% from 6,371 crore in Q4FY23. 

Direct Digital Program (DDP) continued a healthy trajectory, contributing 86% of the total disbursements in Q1FY24 compared to 81% in Q4FY23, 66% in Q3FY23, 54% in Q2FY23 and 32% in Q1FY23, Poonawalla Fincorp said in a regulatory filing.

The company’s Assets Under Management (AUM) grew by 41% YoY to 17,770 crore as on June 30, 2023. The sequential growth in AUM was 10%.

On asset quality, Poonawalla Fincorp said that gross non-performing assets (GNPA) and net non-performing assets (NNPA) were expected to improve further. 

“As guided, we would strive to maintain the NNPA below 1% in line with its Management Vision 2025," the company said.

Moreover, the company continues to have ample liquidity of approximately 4,000 crore as on June 30, 2023, it added.

Poonawalla Fincorp share price jumped more than 61% in the last one year.

At 2:30 pm, the shares of Poonawalla Fincorp were trading 2.84% higher at 368.95 apiece on the BSE.

Updated: 05 Jul 2023, 02:31 PM IST
