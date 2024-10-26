Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 results: loss at ₹471.04Cr, Revenue increased by 33.88% YoY

Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 Results Live : Poonawalla Fincorp declared its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, revealing a topline growth of 33.88%. However, the company reported a significant loss of ₹471.04 crore for the quarter, a stark contrast to the profit of ₹860.17 crore reported in the same period last year.
The revenue also saw a modest increase of 1.15% compared to the previous quarter. Despite this growth, the financial health of the company raises concerns as selling, general, and administrative expenses surged by 107.47% quarter-on-quarter and 94.04% year-on-year.
Moreover, the operating income took a substantial hit, plummeting by 269.63% quarter-on-quarter and down by 156.61% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.56, marking a decrease of 52.63% year-on-year.
Poonawalla Fincorp has faced a challenging market environment, with a -4.72% return in the last week, -27.24% return over the past six months, and a -17.64% year-to-date return. Currently, the company's market capitalization is ₹27,897.58 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹519.7 and a low of ₹336.3.
As of October 26, 2024, out of eight analysts covering Poonawalla Fincorp, one analyst has issued a 'Sell' rating, two have given 'Hold' ratings, one has suggested a 'Buy' rating, and four analysts have recommended a 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation currently stands as 'Buy'.
Poonawalla Fincorp Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|988.87
|977.59
|+1.15%
|738.65
|+33.88%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|212.1
|102.23
|+107.47%
|109.31
|+94.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.8
|14.51
|+8.89%
|14.74
|+7.19%
|Total Operating Expense
|1622.2
|604.24
|+168.47%
|-380.05
|+526.84%
|Operating Income
|-633.33
|373.35
|-269.63%
|1118.7
|-156.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-630.45
|389.65
|-261.8%
|1124.59
|-156.06%
|Net Income
|-471.04
|291.64
|-261.51%
|860.17
|-154.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.56
|4.18
|-62.76%
|3.29
|-52.63%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess