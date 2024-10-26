Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 results: loss at ₹471.04Cr, Revenue increased by 33.88% YoY

Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 results: Revenue increased by 33.88% YoY & loss at 471.04Cr

Livemint
Published26 Oct 2024, 10:12 AM IST
Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 Results Live
Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 Results Live

Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 Results Live : Poonawalla Fincorp declared its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, revealing a topline growth of 33.88%. However, the company reported a significant loss of 471.04 crore for the quarter, a stark contrast to the profit of 860.17 crore reported in the same period last year.

The revenue also saw a modest increase of 1.15% compared to the previous quarter. Despite this growth, the financial health of the company raises concerns as selling, general, and administrative expenses surged by 107.47% quarter-on-quarter and 94.04% year-on-year.

Moreover, the operating income took a substantial hit, plummeting by 269.63% quarter-on-quarter and down by 156.61% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.56, marking a decrease of 52.63% year-on-year.

Poonawalla Fincorp has faced a challenging market environment, with a -4.72% return in the last week, -27.24% return over the past six months, and a -17.64% year-to-date return. Currently, the company's market capitalization is 27,897.58 crore, with a 52-week high of 519.7 and a low of 336.3.

As of October 26, 2024, out of eight analysts covering Poonawalla Fincorp, one analyst has issued a 'Sell' rating, two have given 'Hold' ratings, one has suggested a 'Buy' rating, and four analysts have recommended a 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation currently stands as 'Buy'.

Poonawalla Fincorp Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue988.87977.59+1.15%738.65+33.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total212.1102.23+107.47%109.31+94.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.814.51+8.89%14.74+7.19%
Total Operating Expense1622.2604.24+168.47%-380.05+526.84%
Operating Income-633.33373.35-269.63%1118.7-156.61%
Net Income Before Taxes-630.45389.65-261.8%1124.59-156.06%
Net Income-471.04291.64-261.51%860.17-154.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.564.18-62.76%3.29-52.63%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-471.04Cr
₹988.87Cr
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 10:12 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsPoonawalla Fincorp Q2 results: loss at ₹471.04Cr, Revenue increased by 33.88% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,605.00130.00
      Chennai
      79,611.00130.00
      Delhi
      79,763.00130.00
      Kolkata
      79,615.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.