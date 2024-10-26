Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 results: loss at ₹471.04Cr, Revenue increased by 33.88% YoY

Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 Results Live : Poonawalla Fincorp declared its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, revealing a topline growth of 33.88%. However, the company reported a significant loss of ₹471.04 crore for the quarter, a stark contrast to the profit of ₹860.17 crore reported in the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The revenue also saw a modest increase of 1.15% compared to the previous quarter. Despite this growth, the financial health of the company raises concerns as selling, general, and administrative expenses surged by 107.47% quarter-on-quarter and 94.04% year-on-year.

Moreover, the operating income took a substantial hit, plummeting by 269.63% quarter-on-quarter and down by 156.61% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.56, marking a decrease of 52.63% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poonawalla Fincorp has faced a challenging market environment, with a -4.72% return in the last week, -27.24% return over the past six months, and a -17.64% year-to-date return. Currently, the company's market capitalization is ₹27,897.58 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹519.7 and a low of ₹336.3.

As of October 26, 2024, out of eight analysts covering Poonawalla Fincorp, one analyst has issued a 'Sell' rating, two have given 'Hold' ratings, one has suggested a 'Buy' rating, and four analysts have recommended a 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation currently stands as 'Buy'.

Poonawalla Fincorp Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 988.87 977.59 +1.15% 738.65 +33.88% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 212.1 102.23 +107.47% 109.31 +94.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.8 14.51 +8.89% 14.74 +7.19% Total Operating Expense 1622.2 604.24 +168.47% -380.05 +526.84% Operating Income -633.33 373.35 -269.63% 1118.7 -156.61% Net Income Before Taxes -630.45 389.65 -261.8% 1124.59 -156.06% Net Income -471.04 291.64 -261.51% 860.17 -154.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.56 4.18 -62.76% 3.29 -52.63%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-471.04Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹988.87Cr

