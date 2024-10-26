Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 results: loss at 471.04Cr, Revenue increased by 33.88% YoY

Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 results: loss at ₹471.04Cr, Revenue increased by 33.88% YoY

Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 Results Live

Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 Results Live : Poonawalla Fincorp declared its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, revealing a topline growth of 33.88%. However, the company reported a significant loss of 471.04 crore for the quarter, a stark contrast to the profit of 860.17 crore reported in the same period last year.

The revenue also saw a modest increase of 1.15% compared to the previous quarter. Despite this growth, the financial health of the company raises concerns as selling, general, and administrative expenses surged by 107.47% quarter-on-quarter and 94.04% year-on-year.

Moreover, the operating income took a substantial hit, plummeting by 269.63% quarter-on-quarter and down by 156.61% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.56, marking a decrease of 52.63% year-on-year.

Poonawalla Fincorp has faced a challenging market environment, with a -4.72% return in the last week, -27.24% return over the past six months, and a -17.64% year-to-date return. Currently, the company's market capitalization is 27,897.58 crore, with a 52-week high of 519.7 and a low of 336.3.

As of October 26, 2024, out of eight analysts covering Poonawalla Fincorp, one analyst has issued a 'Sell' rating, two have given 'Hold' ratings, one has suggested a 'Buy' rating, and four analysts have recommended a 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation currently stands as 'Buy'.

Poonawalla Fincorp Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue988.87977.59+1.15%738.65+33.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total212.1102.23+107.47%109.31+94.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.814.51+8.89%14.74+7.19%
Total Operating Expense1622.2604.24+168.47%-380.05+526.84%
Operating Income-633.33373.35-269.63%1118.7-156.61%
Net Income Before Taxes-630.45389.65-261.8%1124.59-156.06%
Net Income-471.04291.64-261.51%860.17-154.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.564.18-62.76%3.29-52.63%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-471.04Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹988.87Cr

