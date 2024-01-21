Poonawalla Fincorp Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 45.59% YOY

Poonawalla Fincorp declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 52.99% & the profit increased by 45.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.24% and the profit decreased by 69.18%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.36% q-o-q & decreased by 12.68% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 69.11% q-o-q & increased by 91.84% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.35 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 127.44% Y-o-Y.

Poonawalla Fincorp has delivered -0.2% return in the last 1 week, 31.63% return in last 6 months and 12.59% YTD return.

Currently the Poonawalla Fincorp has a market cap of ₹37704.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹504.6 & ₹274.65 respectively.

As of 21 Jan, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 21 Jan, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹2.0. The record date for the dividend is 31 Jan, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 31 Jan, 2024.

Poonawalla Fincorp Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 762.61 738.65 +3.24% 498.46 +52.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 112.98 109.31 +3.36% 129.39 -12.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.15 14.74 +2.78% 15.82 -4.24% Total Operating Expense 417 -380.05 +209.72% 318.3 +31.01% Operating Income 345.61 1118.7 -69.11% 180.16 +91.84% Net Income Before Taxes 356.76 1124.59 -68.28% 198.1 +80.09% Net Income 265.14 860.17 -69.18% 182.11 +45.59% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.35 3.29 +1.85% 1.47 +127.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹265.14Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹762.61Cr

