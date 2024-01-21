Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Poonawalla Fincorp Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 45.59% YOY

Poonawalla Fincorp Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 45.59% YOY

Livemint

Poonawalla Fincorp Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 52.99% YoY & profit increased by 45.59% YoY

Poonawalla Fincorp Q3 FY24 Results Live

Poonawalla Fincorp declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 52.99% & the profit increased by 45.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.24% and the profit decreased by 69.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.36% q-o-q & decreased by 12.68% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 69.11% q-o-q & increased by 91.84% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.35 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 127.44% Y-o-Y.

Poonawalla Fincorp has delivered -0.2% return in the last 1 week, 31.63% return in last 6 months and 12.59% YTD return.

Currently the Poonawalla Fincorp has a market cap of 37704.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of 504.6 & 274.65 respectively.

As of 21 Jan, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 21 Jan, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

The company has also declared interim dividend of 2.0. The record date for the dividend is 31 Jan, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 31 Jan, 2024.

Poonawalla Fincorp Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue762.61738.65+3.24%498.46+52.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total112.98109.31+3.36%129.39-12.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.1514.74+2.78%15.82-4.24%
Total Operating Expense417-380.05+209.72%318.3+31.01%
Operating Income345.611118.7-69.11%180.16+91.84%
Net Income Before Taxes356.761124.59-68.28%198.1+80.09%
Net Income265.14860.17-69.18%182.11+45.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.353.29+1.85%1.47+127.44%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹265.14Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹762.61Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

