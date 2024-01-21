Poonawalla Fincorp Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 45.59% YOY

Poonawalla Fincorp declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 52.99% & the profit increased by 45.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.24% and the profit decreased by 69.18%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.36% q-o-q & decreased by 12.68% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 69.11% q-o-q & increased by 91.84% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.35 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 127.44% Y-o-Y.
Poonawalla Fincorp has delivered -0.2% return in the last 1 week, 31.63% return in last 6 months and 12.59% YTD return.
Currently the Poonawalla Fincorp has a market cap of ₹37704.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹504.6 & ₹274.65 respectively.
As of 21 Jan, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 21 Jan, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹2.0. The record date for the dividend is 31 Jan, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 31 Jan, 2024.
Poonawalla Fincorp Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|762.61
|738.65
|+3.24%
|498.46
|+52.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|112.98
|109.31
|+3.36%
|129.39
|-12.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.15
|14.74
|+2.78%
|15.82
|-4.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|417
|-380.05
|+209.72%
|318.3
|+31.01%
|Operating Income
|345.61
|1118.7
|-69.11%
|180.16
|+91.84%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|356.76
|1124.59
|-68.28%
|198.1
|+80.09%
|Net Income
|265.14
|860.17
|-69.18%
|182.11
|+45.59%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.35
|3.29
|+1.85%
|1.47
|+127.44%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹265.14Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹762.61Cr
