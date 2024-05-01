Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 67.21% YOY

Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 Results Live : Poonawalla Fincorp declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 1239.09% & the profit increased by 67.21% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.98% and the profit increased by 25.1%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.64% q-o-q & increased by 3102.31% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 9.59% q-o-q & increased by 213.89% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.52 for Q4 which increased by 838.34% Y-o-Y.
Poonawalla Fincorp has delivered -0.95% return in the last 1 week, 38.47% return in the last 6 months and 12.26% YTD return.
Currently, Poonawalla Fincorp has a market cap of ₹37872.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹519.7 & ₹318.55 respectively.
As of 01 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 01 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Poonawalla Fincorp Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|915
|762.61
|+19.98%
|68.33
|+1239.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|117.09
|112.98
|+3.64%
|-3.9
|+3102.31%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.93
|15.15
|-8.05%
|14.04
|-0.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|536.26
|417
|+28.6%
|-52.33
|+1124.77%
|Operating Income
|378.74
|345.61
|+9.59%
|120.66
|+213.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|385.47
|356.76
|+8.05%
|106.95
|+260.42%
|Net Income
|331.7
|265.14
|+25.1%
|198.37
|+67.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.52
|3.35
|+35.16%
|0.48
|+838.34%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹331.7Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹915Cr
