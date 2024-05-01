Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 67.21% YOY

Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 67.21% YOY

Livemint

Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1239.09% YoY & profit increased by 67.21% YoY

Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 Results Live

Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 Results Live : Poonawalla Fincorp declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 1239.09% & the profit increased by 67.21% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.98% and the profit increased by 25.1%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.64% q-o-q & increased by 3102.31% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.59% q-o-q & increased by 213.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.52 for Q4 which increased by 838.34% Y-o-Y.

Poonawalla Fincorp has delivered -0.95% return in the last 1 week, 38.47% return in the last 6 months and 12.26% YTD return.

Currently, Poonawalla Fincorp has a market cap of 37872.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of 519.7 & 318.55 respectively.

As of 01 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Poonawalla Fincorp Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue915762.61+19.98%68.33+1239.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total117.09112.98+3.64%-3.9+3102.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.9315.15-8.05%14.04-0.78%
Total Operating Expense536.26417+28.6%-52.33+1124.77%
Operating Income378.74345.61+9.59%120.66+213.89%
Net Income Before Taxes385.47356.76+8.05%106.95+260.42%
Net Income331.7265.14+25.1%198.37+67.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.523.35+35.16%0.48+838.34%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹331.7Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹915Cr

