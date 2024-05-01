Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 67.21% YOY

Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1239.09% YoY & profit increased by 67.21% YoY

Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 Results Live : Poonawalla Fincorp declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 1239.09% & the profit increased by 67.21% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.98% and the profit increased by 25.1%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.64% q-o-q & increased by 3102.31% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.59% q-o-q & increased by 213.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.52 for Q4 which increased by 838.34% Y-o-Y.

Poonawalla Fincorp has delivered -0.95% return in the last 1 week, 38.47% return in the last 6 months and 12.26% YTD return.

Currently, Poonawalla Fincorp has a market cap of ₹37872.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹519.7 & ₹318.55 respectively.

As of 01 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Poonawalla Fincorp Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 915 762.61 +19.98% 68.33 +1239.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 117.09 112.98 +3.64% -3.9 +3102.31% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.93 15.15 -8.05% 14.04 -0.78% Total Operating Expense 536.26 417 +28.6% -52.33 +1124.77% Operating Income 378.74 345.61 +9.59% 120.66 +213.89% Net Income Before Taxes 385.47 356.76 +8.05% 106.95 +260.42% Net Income 331.7 265.14 +25.1% 198.37 +67.21% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.52 3.35 +35.16% 0.48 +838.34%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹331.7Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹915Cr

