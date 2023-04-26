Non-Banking Finance Company Poonawalla Fincorp on Wednesday reported its highest-ever quarterly profits of ₹181 crore during Q4 ending March 2023. The quarterly profits for the company jumped by 103% driven by higher loan sales and better asset quality. The Pune-based company doubled its yearly profits also and reported ₹585 crore net profit for the fiscal year 2022-23.

