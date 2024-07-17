POPEES CARES Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 0.39% YOY

POPEES CARES Q1 Results Live : POPEES CARES announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, with a significant decrease in revenue by 100% year-over-year. However, the company managed to reduce its loss by 0.39% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, POPEES CARES saw a growth of 100% in revenue and a substantial decrease of 97.83% in losses.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses remained steady with a 0% change quarter-over-quarter, but showed a significant decline of 100% year-over-year.
Operating income for POPEES CARES witnessed a remarkable increase of 98.11% quarter-over-quarter and a slight growth of 0.39% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.08, marking a minor increase of 0.02% year-over-year.
Despite the financial results, POPEES CARES has shown mixed performance in the market with a -2.07% return in the last week, but impressive returns of 49.66% in the last 6 months and 89.62% year-to-date.
Currently, POPEES CARES holds a market capitalization of ₹65.96 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹147.8 & ₹5.76 respectively.
POPEES CARES Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|-0
|+100%
|0
|-100%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-100%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-100%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.05
|2.7
|-98.11%
|0.05
|-0.58%
|Operating Income
|-0.05
|-2.7
|+98.11%
|-0.05
|+0.39%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.05
|-2.7
|+98.11%
|-0.05
|+0.39%
|Net Income
|-0.05
|-2.35
|+97.83%
|-0.05
|+0.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.08
|-3.88
|+97.83%
|-0.08
|+0.02%