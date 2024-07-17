POPEES CARES Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 0.39% YOY

POPEES CARES Q1 Results Live : POPEES CARES announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, with a significant decrease in revenue by 100% year-over-year. However, the company managed to reduce its loss by 0.39% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, POPEES CARES saw a growth of 100% in revenue and a substantial decrease of 97.83% in losses.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses remained steady with a 0% change quarter-over-quarter, but showed a significant decline of 100% year-over-year.

Operating income for POPEES CARES witnessed a remarkable increase of 98.11% quarter-over-quarter and a slight growth of 0.39% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.08, marking a minor increase of 0.02% year-over-year.

Despite the financial results, POPEES CARES has shown mixed performance in the market with a -2.07% return in the last week, but impressive returns of 49.66% in the last 6 months and 89.62% year-to-date.

Currently, POPEES CARES holds a market capitalization of ₹65.96 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹147.8 & ₹5.76 respectively.

POPEES CARES Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 -0 +100% 0 -100% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0 0 -0% 0 -100% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -100% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.05 2.7 -98.11% 0.05 -0.58% Operating Income -0.05 -2.7 +98.11% -0.05 +0.39% Net Income Before Taxes -0.05 -2.7 +98.11% -0.05 +0.39% Net Income -0.05 -2.35 +97.83% -0.05 +0.39% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.08 -3.88 +97.83% -0.08 +0.02%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.05Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

