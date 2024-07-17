Hello User
POPEES CARES Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 0.39% YOY

POPEES CARES Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 100% YoY & loss decreased by 0.39% YoY

POPEES CARES Q1 Results Live

POPEES CARES Q1 Results Live : POPEES CARES announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, with a significant decrease in revenue by 100% year-over-year. However, the company managed to reduce its loss by 0.39% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, POPEES CARES saw a growth of 100% in revenue and a substantial decrease of 97.83% in losses.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses remained steady with a 0% change quarter-over-quarter, but showed a significant decline of 100% year-over-year.

Operating income for POPEES CARES witnessed a remarkable increase of 98.11% quarter-over-quarter and a slight growth of 0.39% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.08, marking a minor increase of 0.02% year-over-year.

Despite the financial results, POPEES CARES has shown mixed performance in the market with a -2.07% return in the last week, but impressive returns of 49.66% in the last 6 months and 89.62% year-to-date.

Currently, POPEES CARES holds a market capitalization of 65.96 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 147.8 & 5.76 respectively.

POPEES CARES Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0-0+100%0-100%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total00-0%0-100%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-100%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.052.7-98.11%0.05-0.58%
Operating Income-0.05-2.7+98.11%-0.05+0.39%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.05-2.7+98.11%-0.05+0.39%
Net Income-0.05-2.35+97.83%-0.05+0.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.08-3.88+97.83%-0.08+0.02%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.05Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

