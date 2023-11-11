Power Finance Corp Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 22.81% YOY
Power Finance Corp Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 15.8% YoY & profit increased by 22.81% YoY
Power Finance Corp declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 15.8% & the profit increased by 22.81% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.66% and the profit increased by 5.61%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.46% q-o-q & decreased by 4.86% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 11.27% q-o-q & increased by 22.42% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.63 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 1.45% Y-o-Y.
Power Finance Corp has delivered 7.63% return in the last 1 week, 110.59% return in last 6 months and 145.57% YTD return.
Currently the Power Finance Corp has a market cap of ₹91511.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹280.5 & ₹93.12 respectively.
As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.
Power Finance Corp Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|22391
|20992.49
|+6.66%
|19336.05
|+15.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|136.16
|147.14
|-7.46%
|143.12
|-4.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.68
|12.06
|+5.14%
|11.91
|+6.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|-539.94
|385.02
|-240.24%
|603.93
|-189.4%
|Operating Income
|22930.94
|20607.47
|+11.27%
|18732.12
|+22.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8628.79
|7401.01
|+16.59%
|6603.98
|+30.66%
|Net Income
|4833.08
|4576.32
|+5.61%
|3935.26
|+22.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.63
|14.03
|-9.95%
|12.82
|-1.45%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4833.08Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹22391Cr
