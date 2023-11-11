Power Finance Corp Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 22.81% YOY

Power Finance Corp Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 15.8% YoY & profit increased by 22.81% YoY

Power Finance Corp declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 15.8% & the profit increased by 22.81% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.66% and the profit increased by 5.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.46% q-o-q & decreased by 4.86% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 11.27% q-o-q & increased by 22.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹12.63 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 1.45% Y-o-Y.

Power Finance Corp has delivered 7.63% return in the last 1 week, 110.59% return in last 6 months and 145.57% YTD return.

Currently the Power Finance Corp has a market cap of ₹91511.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹280.5 & ₹93.12 respectively.

As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Power Finance Corp Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 22391 20992.49 +6.66% 19336.05 +15.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 136.16 147.14 -7.46% 143.12 -4.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.68 12.06 +5.14% 11.91 +6.47% Total Operating Expense -539.94 385.02 -240.24% 603.93 -189.4% Operating Income 22930.94 20607.47 +11.27% 18732.12 +22.42% Net Income Before Taxes 8628.79 7401.01 +16.59% 6603.98 +30.66% Net Income 4833.08 4576.32 +5.61% 3935.26 +22.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.63 14.03 -9.95% 12.82 -1.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4833.08Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹22391Cr

