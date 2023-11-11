Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Power Finance Corp Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 22.81% YOY

Power Finance Corp Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 22.81% YOY

Livemint

Power Finance Corp Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 15.8% YoY & profit increased by 22.81% YoY

Power Finance Corp Q2 FY24 Results

Power Finance Corp declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 15.8% & the profit increased by 22.81% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.66% and the profit increased by 5.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.46% q-o-q & decreased by 4.86% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 11.27% q-o-q & increased by 22.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.63 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 1.45% Y-o-Y.

Power Finance Corp has delivered 7.63% return in the last 1 week, 110.59% return in last 6 months and 145.57% YTD return.

Currently the Power Finance Corp has a market cap of 91511.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of 280.5 & 93.12 respectively.

As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Power Finance Corp Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2239120992.49+6.66%19336.05+15.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total136.16147.14-7.46%143.12-4.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.6812.06+5.14%11.91+6.47%
Total Operating Expense-539.94385.02-240.24%603.93-189.4%
Operating Income22930.9420607.47+11.27%18732.12+22.42%
Net Income Before Taxes8628.797401.01+16.59%6603.98+30.66%
Net Income4833.084576.32+5.61%3935.26+22.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.6314.03-9.95%12.82-1.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4833.08Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹22391Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 02:13 AM IST
