Power Finance Corp Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.46% YOY

Power Finance Corp declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 20.02% & the profit increased by 22.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.27% and the profit decreased by 2.19%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 69.04% q-o-q & increased by 46.32% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 0.06% q-o-q & increased by 15.78% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹15.09 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 40.62% Y-o-Y.
Power Finance Corp has delivered 5.11% return in the last 1 week, 119.32% return in last 6 months and 22.46% YTD return.
Currently the Power Finance Corp has a market cap of ₹154626.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹477.8 & ₹109.36 respectively.
As of 10 Feb, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 10 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Power Finance Corp Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|23571.83
|22391
|+5.27%
|19639.14
|+20.02%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|230.16
|136.16
|+69.04%
|157.3
|+46.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.81
|12.68
|+8.91%
|14.12
|-2.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|654.5
|-539.94
|+221.22%
|-154.06
|+524.83%
|Operating Income
|22917.33
|22930.94
|-0.06%
|19793.2
|+15.78%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7961.32
|8628.79
|-7.74%
|6619
|+20.28%
|Net Income
|4727.4
|4833.08
|-2.19%
|3860.25
|+22.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.09
|12.63
|+19.49%
|10.73
|+40.62%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4727.4Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹23571.83Cr
