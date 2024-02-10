Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Power Finance Corp Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.46% YOY

Power Finance Corp Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.46% YOY

Livemint

Power Finance Corp Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 20.02% YoY & profit increased by 22.46% YoY

Power Finance Corp Q3 FY24 Results Live

Power Finance Corp declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 20.02% & the profit increased by 22.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.27% and the profit decreased by 2.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 69.04% q-o-q & increased by 46.32% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.06% q-o-q & increased by 15.78% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 15.09 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 40.62% Y-o-Y.

Power Finance Corp has delivered 5.11% return in the last 1 week, 119.32% return in last 6 months and 22.46% YTD return.

Currently the Power Finance Corp has a market cap of 154626.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of 477.8 & 109.36 respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Power Finance Corp Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue23571.8322391+5.27%19639.14+20.02%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total230.16136.16+69.04%157.3+46.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.8112.68+8.91%14.12-2.2%
Total Operating Expense654.5-539.94+221.22%-154.06+524.83%
Operating Income22917.3322930.94-0.06%19793.2+15.78%
Net Income Before Taxes7961.328628.79-7.74%6619+20.28%
Net Income4727.44833.08-2.19%3860.25+22.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.0912.63+19.49%10.73+40.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4727.4Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹23571.83Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.