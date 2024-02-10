Power Finance Corp Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.46% YOY

Power Finance Corp declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 20.02% & the profit increased by 22.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.27% and the profit decreased by 2.19%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 69.04% q-o-q & increased by 46.32% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.06% q-o-q & increased by 15.78% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹15.09 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 40.62% Y-o-Y.

Power Finance Corp has delivered 5.11% return in the last 1 week, 119.32% return in last 6 months and 22.46% YTD return.

Currently the Power Finance Corp has a market cap of ₹154626.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹477.8 & ₹109.36 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 10 Feb, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Power Finance Corp Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 23571.83 22391 +5.27% 19639.14 +20.02% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 230.16 136.16 +69.04% 157.3 +46.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.81 12.68 +8.91% 14.12 -2.2% Total Operating Expense 654.5 -539.94 +221.22% -154.06 +524.83% Operating Income 22917.33 22930.94 -0.06% 19793.2 +15.78% Net Income Before Taxes 7961.32 8628.79 -7.74% 6619 +20.28% Net Income 4727.4 4833.08 -2.19% 3860.25 +22.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.09 12.63 +19.49% 10.73 +40.62%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4727.4Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹23571.83Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!