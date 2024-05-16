Hello User
Power Finance Corp Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 20.26% YOY

Power Finance Corp Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 20.26% YOY

Livemint

Power Finance Corp Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 20.34% YoY & profit increased by 20.26% YoY

Power Finance Corp Q4 Results Live

Power Finance Corp Q4 Results Live : Power Finance Corp declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 20.34% & the profit increased by 20.26% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.42% and the profit increased by 18.97%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 97.15% q-o-q & increased by 42.18% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 7.37% q-o-q & increased by 20.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14.49 for Q4 which increased by 18.25% Y-o-Y. Power Finance Corp has delivered -0.99% return in the last 1 week, 40.64% return in last 6 months and 14.1% YTD return.

Currently the Power Finance Corp has a market cap of 144065.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of 485.5 & 130.4 respectively. As of 16 May, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 16 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Power Finance Corp Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue24141.423571.83+2.42%20060.86+20.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total453.77230.16+97.15%319.16+42.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.8513.81+7.53%14.24+4.28%
Total Operating Expense-463.93654.5-170.88%-328.72-41.13%
Operating Income24605.3322917.33+7.37%20389.58+20.68%
Net Income Before Taxes95977961.32+20.55%7761.82+23.64%
Net Income5624.364727.4+18.97%4676.71+20.26%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.4915.09-4.03%12.25+18.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5624.36Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹24141.4Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

