Power Finance Corp Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 20.26% YOY

Power Finance Corp Q4 Results Live : Power Finance Corp declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 20.34% & the profit increased by 20.26% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.42% and the profit increased by 18.97%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 97.15% q-o-q & increased by 42.18% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 7.37% q-o-q & increased by 20.68% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14.49 for Q4 which increased by 18.25% Y-o-Y. Power Finance Corp has delivered -0.99% return in the last 1 week, 40.64% return in last 6 months and 14.1% YTD return.
Currently the Power Finance Corp has a market cap of ₹144065.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹485.5 & ₹130.4 respectively. As of 16 May, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 16 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Power Finance Corp Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|24141.4
|23571.83
|+2.42%
|20060.86
|+20.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|453.77
|230.16
|+97.15%
|319.16
|+42.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.85
|13.81
|+7.53%
|14.24
|+4.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|-463.93
|654.5
|-170.88%
|-328.72
|-41.13%
|Operating Income
|24605.33
|22917.33
|+7.37%
|20389.58
|+20.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9597
|7961.32
|+20.55%
|7761.82
|+23.64%
|Net Income
|5624.36
|4727.4
|+18.97%
|4676.71
|+20.26%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.49
|15.09
|-4.03%
|12.25
|+18.25%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5624.36Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹24141.4Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!