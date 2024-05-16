Power Finance Corp Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 20.26% YOY

Power Finance Corp Q4 Results Live : Power Finance Corp declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 20.34% & the profit increased by 20.26% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.42% and the profit increased by 18.97%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 97.15% q-o-q & increased by 42.18% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 7.37% q-o-q & increased by 20.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹14.49 for Q4 which increased by 18.25% Y-o-Y. Power Finance Corp has delivered -0.99% return in the last 1 week, 40.64% return in last 6 months and 14.1% YTD return.

Currently the Power Finance Corp has a market cap of ₹144065.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹485.5 & ₹130.4 respectively. As of 16 May, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 16 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Power Finance Corp Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 24141.4 23571.83 +2.42% 20060.86 +20.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 453.77 230.16 +97.15% 319.16 +42.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.85 13.81 +7.53% 14.24 +4.28% Total Operating Expense -463.93 654.5 -170.88% -328.72 -41.13% Operating Income 24605.33 22917.33 +7.37% 20389.58 +20.68% Net Income Before Taxes 9597 7961.32 +20.55% 7761.82 +23.64% Net Income 5624.36 4727.4 +18.97% 4676.71 +20.26% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.49 15.09 -4.03% 12.25 +18.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5624.36Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹24141.4Cr

