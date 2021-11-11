Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Power Finance Corp reports 32% YoY rise in Q2 net profit

Power Finance Corp reports 32% YoY rise in Q2 net profit

PFC Q2 net profit rises 32% year-on-year. (Photo: Reuters)
1 min read . 05:54 PM IST Livemint

  • PFC can now invest up to 5,000 crore, or 15% of its net worth, in a single project after its Maharatna status

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: State-owned Power Finance Corp. Ltd (PFC) on Thursday reported a 32% increase in its September quarter net profit to 2,759 crore.

NEW DELHI: State-owned Power Finance Corp. Ltd (PFC) on Thursday reported a 32% increase in its September quarter net profit to 2,759 crore.

PFC recently became the 11th Maharatna central public sector enterprise (CPSE), with the union government according it the coveted status that now provides the state-owned firm with greater operational and financial autonomy.

PFC recently became the 11th Maharatna central public sector enterprise (CPSE), with the union government according it the coveted status that now provides the state-owned firm with greater operational and financial autonomy.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“Interim Dividend of 2.50 per share declared in Q2’22. Thus, so far PFC has given an interim dividend of Rs.4.75 per share i.e. 47.5%," the statement said and added, “32% increase in Standalone Profit After Tax from Q2’21 - PAT at Rs. 2,759 cr. for Q2’22.vs.Rs.2,085 cr. for Q2’2," the company said in statement.

PFC can now invest up to 5,000 crore, or 15% of its net worth, in a single project after its Maharatna status. This comes against the backdrop of the government using power sector lenders such as PFC and REC Ltd to instill financial discipline at state-owned electricity distribution companies (discoms).

“The Net NPA levels have dropped below 2 %. The net NPA ratio as on 30.09.2021 is 1.92%,which is the lowest in last 5 years," the statement said.

For the June quarter, net profit was at 2,274 crore, up 34% on year. REC Ltd registered a 22% increase in its net profit to 2,247 crore for the quarter. The buyout of the government’s entire stake in REC Ltd by PFC in 2019 cleared the decks for the $80 billion lending institution.

MINT PREMIUM See All

UP, Bihar & Jharkhand have given both jabs to less ...

3 Indian Pharma Companies that are Investing Big Time f ...

BoB’s Q2 show leaves much to be desired

All about Falguni Nayar,  billionaire founder of Nykaa

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!