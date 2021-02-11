OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Power Finance Corporation net up 17% at 3,963 cr in Dec quarter
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Power Finance Corporation net up 17% at 3,963 cr in Dec quarter

1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 04:49 PM IST PTI

The firm's total income rose to 18,441.72 crore in the quarter under consideration from 15,878.04 crore in the same period a year ago.

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday posted a 17%jump in its consolidated net profit at 3,963.18 crore for the quarter ended in December.

The consolidated net profit of the firm was at 3,386.72 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The firm's total income rose to 18,441.72 crore in the quarter under consideration from 15,878.04 crore in the same period a year ago.

On the pandemic's impact, the company said that there will not be a significant impact of this outbreak in continuing its business operations, in maintaining its financial position and in assessing its ability to continue as a going concern.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout