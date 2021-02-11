Power Finance Corporation net up 17% at 3,963 cr in Dec quarter

Power Finance Corporation net up 17% at ₹3,963 cr in Dec quarter1 min read . 04:49 PM IST
The firm's total income rose to ₹18,441.72 crore in the quarter under consideration from ₹15,878.04 crore in the same period a year ago.
State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday posted a 17%jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,963.18 crore for the quarter ended in December.
The consolidated net profit of the firm was at ₹3,386.72 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing said.
On the pandemic's impact, the company said that there will not be a significant impact of this outbreak in continuing its business operations, in maintaining its financial position and in assessing its ability to continue as a going concern.
