Power Finance Corporation net up 17% at 3,963 cr in Dec quarter
Power Finance Corporation net up 17% at 3,963 cr in Dec quarter

1 min read . 04:49 PM IST PTI

The firm's total income rose to 18,441.72 crore in the quarter under consideration from 15,878.04 crore in the same period a year ago.

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday posted a 17%jump in its consolidated net profit at 3,963.18 crore for the quarter ended in December.

The consolidated net profit of the firm was at 3,386.72 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing said.

On the pandemic's impact, the company said that there will not be a significant impact of this outbreak in continuing its business operations, in maintaining its financial position and in assessing its ability to continue as a going concern.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

