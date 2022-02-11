Power Finance Corporation's Q3 net profit up 23.5%1 min read . 07:49 PM IST
- Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at ₹19,175.75 crore, 4% higher than ₹18,434.88 crore reported in the third quarter of FY21.
State-run Power Finance Corporation on Friday reported a 23.5% increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter-ended December at ₹4,893.91 crore.
During the same period of the last fiscal (FY21), the company had reported a net profit of ₹3,963.18 crore.
For the period nine months ended December, the company reported a 23% increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹14,483 crore, compared to ₹11,810 crore in April-December FY21. Its operational revenue during April-December FY22 rose 7% on a year-on-year basis to ₹57,409 crore.
The net interest income of PFC rose 16% during April-December FY21 to ₹22,843 crore from ₹19,678 crore during the corresponding period of the last fiscal.
