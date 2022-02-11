Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Power Finance Corporation's Q3 net profit up 23.5%

Power Finance Corporation's Q3 net profit up 23.5%

During the same period of the last fiscal (FY21), the company had reported a net profit of 3,963.18 crore.
1 min read . 07:49 PM IST Livemint

  • Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at 19,175.75 crore, 4% higher than 18,434.88 crore reported in the third quarter of FY21.

State-run Power Finance Corporation on Friday reported a 23.5% increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter-ended December at 4,893.91 crore.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at 19,175.75 crore, 4% higher than 18,434.88 crore reported in the third quarter of FY21.

For the period nine months ended December, the company reported a 23% increase in its consolidated net profit at 14,483 crore, compared to 11,810 crore in April-December FY21. Its operational revenue during April-December FY22 rose 7% on a year-on-year basis to 57,409 crore.

The net interest income of PFC rose 16% during April-December FY21 to 22,843 crore from 19,678 crore during the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

